Let’s work together to build a sustainable future…

Dubai Design Week returns this November for its eighth season taking place at the cool Dubai Design District (d3).

The six-day event which takes place from November 8 to 13 will welcome visitors with a number of installations, exhibitions and experiential mediums. The theme of this year is ‘Design with Impact’ with a focus on designing a sustainable future.

Visitors will be able to see a number of innovative designs from pop-ups to in-store and window displays to large-scale installations – all created using materials that will spark conversations around how design can have a positive impact on the environment. It can be spotted all throughout the bustling d3 area.

One of the headline events of Dubai Design Week is Downtown Design. Taking place from November 9 to 12, the event will see a number of engaging panel discussions taking place. At The Forum of Downtown Design, a number of international and regional experts will come together to discuss and exchange ideas on all the latest trends and innovations.

At Design Market by FLTRD, visitors will be able to discover new brands spanning homeware to ready-to-wear throughout the six days. Over the weekend (November 12 and 13), the market will include the best in local artisanal products.

And of course, for the foodies on the guest list, you can tuck into some of the most popular eateries and coffee spots at d3.

For a more hands-on experience, take part in the workshops that Dubai Design Week is offering up. Each activity is curated with people and the planet in mind. You will stand a chance to learn something new from professors from world-renowned institutions. Workshops are open to all visitors of all ages and levels.

Stay up to date with the latest information about this event on dubaidesignweek.ae

Images: Dubai Design Week