Alserkal Art Week returns to Alserkal Avenue from Saturday, November 12 to 20 with a sparkling celestial-themed edition.

The nine-day-long art and cultural event will be packed with a number of contemporary art exhibitions, projects, talks, performances, food trucks, and more – so there’s a little bit of something for everybody.

Here are a few highlights from Alserkal Art Week to look forward to.

Go on a Mosque of Light tour

When: 10am on November 12

Where: Sumaya Dabbagh’s Mosque of Light (off-site)

Alserkal Art Week has included a tour of the first UAE mosque designed by a woman architect. The Sumaya Dabbagh’s ‘Mosque of Light’ tour will take you from bustling Al Quoz to a quiet sanctuary – the exquisitely designed contemporary mosque. Dabbagh’s design aesthetic gives the mosque a sense of tranquillity in Al Quoz’s creative neighbourhood. Do note, you are asked to observe a modest dress code as a gesture of respect for the site of worship.

Go on a curated tour of The Follower

When: 5pm to 6pm on November 12 and 14

Where: Tour begins at The Yard

Alserkal Avenue is home to a number of new site-specific commissions by Fahd Burki (Grey Noise), Ala’ Ebtekar and Sahand Hesamiyan (The Third Line). The concept is titled ‘The Follower’, which encourages keen observation of the natural elements – the wind, the sun and the stars – as a means of wayfinding and regaining cultural knowledge. Go on a tour with Nada Raza, curator of the public art commissions and Director of Alserkal Arts Foundation.

Visit Alserkal Lates

When: 4.30pm to 10pm on November 14

Where: Alserkal Avenue

Alserkal Lates is part of Alserkal Art Week and is packed with contemporary art galleries, talks, and much more. The theme will help remind us that there are ecosystems within ecosystems, and that everything eventually intersects. There will be a number of food trucks at the venue including 1004 Gourmet, Moreish, Ugly Dumplings, Akiba Slice, Here-o Donuts and more. It’s free to enter, but you will need to register here.

See a dance performance by Sima Dance Company

When: 8.30pm on November 14

Where: A4 Space, Warehouse 4

Sima is a contemporary dance company and their performances are mesmerizing. At Alserkal Art Week, the team are performing an audio-visual contemporary dance ‘ves sels’ in collaboration with singer-songwriter Lama, and Emirati visual artist, Rashid Almheiri. The performance ranges from visual art, music and dance

Try a Slow Art Walks session

When: 8pm to 9pm or 9pm to 10pm on November 14

Where: Tour begins at The Yard

Rather than speed walking your way through the art galleries at Alserkal Avenue, opt for this Slow Art Walk instead. Here you will be able to engage in the art and go on the journey that the artist intended you to go on. To help you, there are two guided walks, one led by Asavari Sehgal from 8pm to 9pm and the second led by Daniel H. Rey from 9pm to 10pm.

Images: Alserkal Avenue