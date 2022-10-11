You can book your tickets now…

Lekki, an afrobeats, amapiano and reggae concert is coming to Dubai next month. Taking place on Friday November 11 at The Bay, Festival City, the gig will see Dubai host some of the biggest up and coming artists from the Afro-Caribbean music genre.

The event will start at 6pm, tickets are already on sale here, so get them before they’re gone. General admissions is open to all ages, so no alcohol will be served in this area. Tickets start at Dhs255.

The line-up

In the line-up, expect top artists including Tems, a Nigerian singer-songwriter behind hits like Free Mind, and Replay who has also featured on songs with artists such as Drake and Wizkid. Lekki will also see a performance from Wande Coal, the hitmaker behind Iskaba; and Asake who has worked with the likes of Burna Boy.

You can also expect to hear the sounds of Master KG, a South African artist who rose to fame very suddenly when his song Jerusalema went viral; and Kamo Mphela, a prominent name in the amapiano genre who released aptly named Dubai, last year. If this hasn’t sold you yet, BNXN fka Buju will also be present amongst the other incredible artists, who has recently risen in popularity thanks to his hit, Finesse.

If all of this information has put you in the mood for a good party, then dust off your dancing shoes and get ready for some incredible outdoor events. This week, beloved Dubai music festival Groove on the Grass returns on Saturday October 15. Or, head over to the capital for HYPE festival that will host the likes of Mambo Brothers and Claptone, on Saturday November 5; or Amplified, headlined by One Republic, from November 11 to 13.

Lekki Afro Caribbean Concert, The Bay, Dubai Festival City, 6pm onwards, Fri Nov 11, from Dhs255. dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Social and Unsplash