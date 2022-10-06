Get ready to rave at Jebel Jais…

Oblivion is back celebrating its one-year anniversary with a three-day rave atop the iconic Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.

Now in its fourth edition, Oblivion Chapter 4: The Renaissance is calling on all ravers to attend the party from Friday, October 28 to 30. Ticket prices start from Dhs220.50.

The pre-camp for this beloved techno event starts on Friday, October 28. The ticket grants access to the line-up of all the events over the weekend. You’ll get access to a camping spot, showers and washrooms plus free shuttle services. More importantly, you will get access to an exclusive pre-camp party on the night at Bear Grylls Explorers. Prices are Dhs357 per person. Don’t wait around as tickets are limited to just 300.

A general admission ticket costs Dhs220 and gives you access to the main event from Saturday, October 12pm until 12pm the following day.

At the moment, the final line up has not been announced, but we can expect a legendary techno artist as the headliner.

Purchase your tickets here.

Important information

There is parking 30 minutes away from the venue, with shuttle buses running every five minutes from the parking to the venue. If you can’t face the drive, don’t worry as there will be buses available from Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

To ensure that the weekend remains safe and vibey, all ravers must be 21 and above. You won’t be allowed to carry in food or drinks from outside, or music equipment. This is not a pet-friendly event, so leave the fur babies with your loved ones.

Go on, book our tickets and get your dancing shoes ready.

Other festivals in UAE to look forward to in October

Groove on the Grass is coming back to Dubai on October 15 and one we’re most excited about is Terra Solis – a first of its kind for Tomorrowland desert destination. Over in the capital, Club Social is back for a three-day festival with headline acts Clean Bandit, Kaiser Chiefs and Liam Gallagher. Back in Ras Al Khaimah, the sun-soaked festival Raktopia is taking place on October 22 and 23 with plenty of music, art and wellness activities.

Images: Social