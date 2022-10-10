Limited pre-sale tickets are available now…

Remain calm, Dubai’s top festival is back in December after a two-year hiatus. The three-day pre-sale passes are on sale now and priced at Dhs375. This pass includes full entry from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11.

The prices for general admission have also been announced although the tickets are not live just yet. You can expect to pay Dhs100 for an opening night pass on the Friday, Dhs295 for a day pass on the Saturday and Sunday, and Dhs450 for a three-day pass (general admission).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOLE (@soledxb)

For Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar known for street footwear, music, art and lifestyle. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival was cancelled in 2020 and unfortunately, it didn’t go ahead in 2021 either.

What is Sole DXB?

For those of you who haven’t visited Sole DXB in the past, it is a Dubai-based festival owned and developed by Sole.

Its program consists of live music performances, DJ sets, film screenings, talks, workshops, and sports tournaments and serves as the premier experiential platform for the world’s top brands. This year, given that it has been on a two-year hiatus, we’re expecting a massive comeback and a jam-packed three-night and two-day event.

How popular is it?

Well, in the last edition back in 2019, over 36,000 people showed up and were entertained by over 100 performers, designers, speakers, and over 80 brands during the three-night event.

Performers in the past include Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Koffee, Sho Madjozi, Skepta, Stormzy, Hiroshi Fujiwara, Petra Collins, Scottie Pippen, Kerby-Jean Raymond and more.

This is as much information that we know at this point but further announcements on the line up 2022 edition of Sole DXB will be announced soon via their social media channel. Leave ‘hitting the refresh button’ up to us and we will let you know as soon as we have more information.

@soledxb / tickets.virginmegastore.me

Featured Image: courtesy of Farel Bisotto, Sole DXB Music