The celebrated San Carlo restaurant is already found in Riyadh and Doha…

San Carlo operate some of the UK’s most popular Italian restaurants, and the famed hospitality brand have now set their sights on Dubai. For their first restaurant in the UAE, San Carlo are teaming up with UAE-based operators Sunset Hospitality to bring iconic Knightsbridge restaurant, Signor Sassi, to the rooftop of Nakheel Mall.

Slated to open in 2023, Signor Sassi Dubai will be the third Signor Sassi in the Middle East, with the brand already operational in Riyadh and Doha. The one in Kuwait, which was the first in the region, has since closed its doors.

Signor Sassi is as famed in London for its hearty portions of classic Italian cuisine as it is for its VIP clientele. Stars including Rihanna, Lionel Richie, Jackie Chan and Tom Jones have all been spotted enjoying a meal at the celebrated Italian restaurant, which has welcomed diners since 1984. So, we can’t wait to see who walks through the doors when the restaurant opens in Dubai.

On the menu, you’ll find delicate antipasti, traditional pasta, succulent meat dishes, or beautifully presented seafood, but the must-try dish is the spaghetti lobster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Signor Sassi Knightsbridge (@signorsassi_london)

Signor Sassi Dubai will add to the already-impressive dining division of Sunset Hospitality, whose existing restaurant portfolio already includes Sushisamba, Isola, Lola and L’Amo Bistro Del Mare. “We are delighted to partner with San Carlo Restaurants, who share a passion for great food, style, and service,” comments Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group. “Signor Sassi has been an icon of the London culinary scene, renowned for its famous clientele, superb Italian menu, and signature dishes,” he adds.

Sunset will also be adding further new openings to its restaurant portfolio this winter, bringing Hong Kong’s Mott 32 to Address Beach Resort and opening homegrown restaurant Attiko atop the W Dubai – Mina Seyahi.

When it opens, Signor Sassi will be in good company on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, joining What’s On Dubai’s Restaurant of the Year and recent Michelin star recipient, Tresind Studio. The rooftop spot will also welcome the arrival of Dani García’s acclaimed steakhouse, Leña in early 2023.

Signor Sassi Dubai, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, Palm Jumeirah, opening 2023. sunsethospitality.com

Images: Signor Sassi London