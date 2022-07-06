The original in Marbella was voted the world’s most beautiful restaurant in 2021…

Spanish food fans, get excited: top Andalusian chef Dani García is set to open his first restaurant in Dubai later this year. The man behind some of Spain’s top restaurants, including BiBo, Lobito de Mar and Dani Brasserie, will bring his sleek steakhouse Leña to the city in the latter part of 2022.

Although a location is yet to be confirmed, it’s thought that The Palm will be the where Leña makes its roots.

If you’re not familiar with the brand, let us introduce you. The first Leña was born in Marbella in the summer of 2020, replacing chef Dani García’s eponymous fine dining restaurant, which the chef announced would close just 21 days after it was awarded its third Michelin star. At the time, Garcia said he wanted to focus on bringing more casual, accessible Andalusian cuisine around the world.

A year after opening Leña Marbella, an opening in Madrid followed, the same year that the Marbella restaurant was recognised with the highest accolade of the restaurant category at the 2021 Restaurant & Bar Design Awards. So, we can expect some pretty wow-worthy interiors when the brand opens in Dubai.

The menu is self-described as the ‘perfect balance between produce and technique,’ with plenty of flame and chargrilled options to choose from. A look at the Marbella menu shows fine cuts designed for two- or three- include ribeye, smoked beef brisket and an ox sirloin steak. We’re already drooling.

There are further international expansion plans for the brand this year, with a Miami opening in the pipeline alongside Dubai in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEÑA (@lenadanigarcia)

The Dani Garcia group has been on a mission to bring its internationally-influenced tapas to audiences around the world since its inception in 2014. Bibo Dani Garcia is now found in Ibiza, Madrid, Doha and London and Lobito Del Mar operates in Marbella, Madrid and Doha. A duo of fine dining restaurants – Dani Brasserie at Four Seasons Madrid and Casa Dani in New York – showcase the chef’s Michelin pedigree cuisine.