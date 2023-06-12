It’s going to turn the rooftop of Nakheel Mall into a gastronomic hub, with some big name restaurant openings…

As if the culinary array on the Palm Jumeirah wasn’t all-taste pleasing enough, a new dining destination is coming to this part of town. What you may know currently as Nakheel Mall rooftop is transforming into St Regis Gardens, a culinary extension of The St Regis Dubai, The Palm.

Here, hotel guests and Dubai residents will be able to dine at an array of top restaurants, with big international names opening alongside homegrown gems. The collection of restaurants at St Regis Gardens will further complement the hotel restaurants – all-day dining Cordelia and exceptional Anatolian restaurant Ruya- plus the trio of concepts at the top of the Palm Tower: Aura Skypool, Sushisamba and CouCou.

Some venues are already open, while others are set to debut in the coming months. We’re also expecting some yet-to-be-revealed additions.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Now open

Tresind Studio

Previously located in the Voco Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, Trèsind Studio became the first restaurant to open at St Regis Gardens in March 2022. It’s found on the East side of the rooftop. Similar to the original Trèsind Studio, the new venue also seats just 20 people per seating, with an option of two seatings per night. The design of the new restaurant is understated, with simple yet elegant white-clothed tables, each with their own daintily decorated centre piece. There’s an open kitchen and floor to ceiling windows. However, there is a new addition Trèsind Studio 2.0 – an urban garden on its 5,000sqft outdoor space, thanks to local organic producers, My Farm Dubai. The aim is to be able to cultivate fresh herbs, flowers and some seasonal fruits and vegetables on-site, contributing to the goal of a holistic farm-to-table dining experience. If you’re unfamiliar, this two Michelin Star restaurant is helmed by Chef Himanshu Saini. Known for his creative concoctions in the kitchen, Chef Himanshu has built a strong fanbase in the city thanks to his drive to challenge common perceptions of Indian cuisine by showcasing flavours both new and familiar through a creative lens.

Trèsind Studio, East Side, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Tue to Sun 6pm to 1am (seatings 6pm and 9pm). Tel: (058) 895 1272. tresindstudio.com

Coming soon

Chez Wam

Chez Wam is a brand-new concept serving modern French cuisine. The restaurant is helmed by renowned community chef Hadrien Villedieu (@junkfoodman), who has previously worked alongside the likes of Alain Passard, Joel Robuchon, and Jean-Pierre Vigato. Named after the French slang for ‘chez moi’ meaning ‘at mine’, Chez Wam is set to open at St Regis Gardens, alongside Trèsind Studio. While we don’t know much more than that for the moment, we do know this chic new French eatery comes from Rikas Hospitality, the team behind newly opened Tagomago, plus impressive homegrown eateries including Twiggy by La Cantine, Kyma and Ninive.

Chez Wam, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, opening soon. @chezwamdubai

Gatsby

A restaurant, cabaret and cocktail bar that hails from Barcelona, Gatsby is bringing its lively dining experience to St Regis Gardens later this year. At the original in Spain, the culinary masters present a menu of Mediterranean gastronomy, against the backdrop of sizzling shows designed to evoke the glamour of the 1920s. You can expect to step into a similar Great Gatsby style scene when the venue opens here in Dubai later this year.

Gatsy, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, opening soon.

Leña

Top Andalusian chef Dani García is set to open his first restaurant in Dubai. The man behind some of Spain’s top restaurants, including BiBo, Lobito de Mar and Dani Brasserie, will bring his sleek steakhouse Leña to St Regis Gardens in September. If you’re not familiar with the brand, let us introduce you. Leña was born in Marbella in the summer of 2020, replacing chef Dani García’s eponymous fine dining restaurant, which the chef announced would close just 21 days after it was awarded its third Michelin star. A year after opening Leña Marbella, an opening in Madrid followed, the same year that the Marbella restaurant was recognised with the highest accolade of the restaurant category at the 2021 Restaurant & Bar Design Awards. So, we can expect some pretty wow-worthy interiors when the brand opens in Dubai.

Leña, St Regis Gardens, East Side, Palm Jumeirah, opening September 2023. groupodanigarcia.com

Signor Sassi

Iconic Knightsbridge restaurant, Signor Sassi, is set to open at St Regis Gardens this year. Signor Sassi Dubai will be the third Signor Sassi in the Middle East, with the brand already operational in Riyadh and Doha. The one in Kuwait, which was the first in the region, has since closed its doors. Signor Sassi is as famed in London for its hearty portions of classic Italian cuisine as it is for its VIP clientele. Stars including Rihanna, Lionel Richie, Jackie Chan and Tom Jones have all been spotted enjoying a meal at the celebrated Italian restaurant, which has welcomed diners since 1984. So, we can’t wait to see who walks through the doors when the restaurant opens in Dubai. On the menu, you’ll find delicate antipasti, traditional pasta, succulent meat dishes, or beautifully presented seafood, but the must-try dish is the spaghetti lobster.

Signor Sassi, St Regis Gardens, East Side, Palm Jumeirah, opening September 2023. @signorsassidubai

Images: Supplied