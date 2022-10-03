A world class music festival is coming to Abu Dhabi this November…

Just when you thought Abu Dhabi’s events schedule couldn’t get any wilder, the emirate has pulled back the crossfader for another epic beat drop — Amplified Music Festival will be coming to Abu Dhabi between November 11 and 13 of this year.

Taking place at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, headliners for the event include OneRepublic, Ministry of Sound, and Cigarettes After S** (if you know, you know) and tickets for this massive, regional first event go on sale, today Monday, October 3 from midday and will be available via the livenation.me website.

Single dday access tickets are priced from Dhs149, Golden Circle from Dhs249, and a Weekend Golden Circle Festival passes will be available for just Dhs499.

Live Nation sits on a throne of world class fiesta credibility, a brand whose work includes such prestigious global festival phenomena as, Lollapalooza and the Electric Daisy Carnival. They’re also the team responsible for bringing Sting to Abu Dhabi in January 2023.

The inaugural Abu Dhabi Amplified festival takes place over three days, with the above mentioned three headliners — who deliberately blend the musical genres of pop rock, funk and soul — taking up the lead on individual days.

OneRepublic: November 11

Built on a platform of poetic lyrics, musical craftmanship, catchy hooks, mastery over instruments, faultless vocals and a back catalog of unequivically anthemic sing-a-long-bangers — stadium rock outfit, OneRepublic make the perfect candidate to headline a music festival. We can’t wait to hear their gargantuan hits Apologize, If I Lose Myself, Counting Stars, and I Ain’t Worried pumping out of the ‘wall of sound’ style speakers.

Ministry of Sound Disco: November 12

Nope not the boomer term for a ‘club’, or the popular circular salt and vinegar crisp snack. This disco is the sound experience coming from one of the longest running vibe music-dynasties, Ministry of Sound — who’ll be touching down in the capital with a 15-piece Funk and Soul Band paying to that most dance-thirsting, feel-good musical genre — disco. Exepct live renditons of such disco and house music hall-of-fame entries as Ain’t Nobody, Music Sounds Better With You, One More Time, and Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough. Issa non stop bop shop.

Cigarettes After S**: November 13

Fresh from their instant sell-out, two-night stint at Dubai’s Hard Rock Cafe, bubblegum-emo, indie pop-rock three-piecce Cigarettes After S** will be bringing down the curtains on Abu Dhabi’s first Amplified Music Festival — in the most ambient soulful way. Their debut single Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby, was picked up by cult series The Handmaid’s Tale, and their top listened-to track Apocalypse, has (at time of writing) enjoyed almost half a billion streams.

Other Abu Dhabi entertainment highlights on the horizon over the next 6 months are: Post Malone, Wireless Music Festival, Westlife, Disney on Ice, Andrea Boccelli, The Lion King stage show, Sting; Club Social festival with Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Cheifs and Clean Bandit; Kendrick Lamar, Swedish House Mafia plus more acts still to be announced for the F1 after parties; Black Pink, the UFC, a WBA Championship fight, the actual F1, Mubadala Tennis, Mother of the Nation Festival; and comedy acts: Jimmy Carr, and Kevin Bridges.

Yas Links Abu Dhabi, November 11 and 13, tickets from Dhs149. livenation.me

Images: Instagram