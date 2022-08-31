Terra Solis: What to expect at Tomorrowland's Dubai desert retreat

Bookings are already open…

This October, Tomorrowland is opening a unique retreat in the Dubai desert called Terra Solis, with luxe glamping, rustic dining and an incredible pool designed for epic day-to-night parties.

Bookings are already open for staycations during the first season, which will run from October 2022 until June 2023, with restaurant and pool and beach reservations set to open soon. But before you book, here’s everything you need to know about Terra Solis Dubai.

Weekend getaways

The sprawling desert chic oasis is set over 371,000 square metres with guests able to choose between three accommodation options, all named after stars, meteor showers and constellations: entry level Polaris bell tents, stylish Perseid lodges and VIP Orion pool lodges.

Polaris

The 48 Polaris bell tents are spacious air-conditioned tents designed for two, decorated in earthy hues and fitted with either a queen or twin beds and a small basin and mini fridge. There are shared bathrooms and toilets available on-site for those staying in Polaris tents, and all linens and towels are provided. Breakfast at Mediterranean restaurant Mesa and a lounger by the pool are included in the rate, which starts from Dhs770 per room per night.

Perseid lodges

Step it up with a stay at one of the 20 Perseid lodges, which combine comfort and style. These air-conditioned lodges are all fitted with a queen sized bed, and have the added benefit of a private bathroom with toilet and shower for those that can’t bring themselves to share. A mini fridge, linens and towels are all provided, and like guests staying in Polaris, Perseid lodges guests get breakfast at Mesa and a lounger by the pool too. Rates start from Dhs1,427 per lodge per night.

Orion pool lodges

Be the envy of all your friends and check-in to one of Terra Solis’ six Orion pool lodges. While the pool lodges only sleep two, they can host up to 10 guests during the day to enjoy the private pool, dining terrace and outdoor cabana, which all overlook the resort pool. With a desert-chic aesthetic, inside you’ll find a king sized bed, ensuite with toilet and shower, plus all of your linens and towels. Guests also get breakfast at Mesa and loungers at the pool with their room rate, which starts from Dhs3,123 per room per night.

Pool passes

During the day, guests can enjoy soaking up the atmosphere poolside at the heart of the retreat, where they’re encouraged to meet and mingle with other guests. Glampers will all get pool access included in their room rate, but daycationers will also be able to head out to Terra Solis for fun-filled pool days. A wide range of sunbeds and cabanas will be available to book, whether you’re heading down for a day of tan-topping and chilled poolside beats, or for one of the lively day-to-night parties. Pool passes currently aren’t available to book, but prices will be announced soon.

Destination dining

For dining, Terra Solis’ signature all-day dining restaurant will be called Mesa. Designed by Dubai-based Bishop Design, the rustic, Mediterranean restaurant will bring together global flavours at its laid-back, poolside home for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available, paired with master mixology and an extensive wine list.

Headed up by executive chef Hugo Soulery, the culinary direction will feature a ‘taste of the world’. Hugo has been appointed to oversee the launch of the destination’s dining and lounge venues, including Mesa, which is due to open in December.

Then there will be an eye-catching bar, centrally located by the pool; as well as Sala, a stunning shisha lounge.

Festival fever

While many of the details of the big parties and events at Terra Solis are still yet to be revealed, we do know they’re coming. As well as an outstanding music program day-to-day, the team behind the opening have promised a collection of exclusive events that will bring the Tomorrowland philosophy to life.

This first-of-its-kind desert escape is one you’ll want to book pronto…