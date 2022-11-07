Fairmont Dubai Skyline is the brand’s 6th UAE property…

Dubai is getting its third Fairmont hotel after parent brand Accor unveiled plans for Fairmont Dubai Skyline. Set to open in 2024, the futuristic new development will comprise of both hotel rooms and residential, and will be the first high-rise tower in the Sheikh Zayed Road area after Downtown.

Located in Al Sufouh 2, Fairmont Dubai Skyline will boast a unique design, with asymmetric balconies that when lit will showcase an illusion of movement through 4.5km of spiraling light. Inside the 226-metre tower you’ll find 54 floors of dining, leisure and accommodation, with 181 resplendent hotel rooms and suites and 121 residences of two, three and four bedroom apartments found inside. The crème de la crème will be a rooftop penthouse, occupying the entire 54th floor of the modern tower. The interiors will adopt a luxurious feel, with high-end designer furnishings fitted throughout, and all spaces will maximise the impressive views from the higher floors.

Although no details have been revealed regarding the culinary and leisure offering, the brand promises unique culinary and entertainment experiences that span from the ground floor to the rooftop, sure to put this new property on the map for both guests and residents.

The introduction of Fairmont Dubai Skyline marks the brand’s 6th opening in the UAE, adding to the duo of hotels in Dubai – a Palm Jumeirah resort and a Sheikh Zayed Road city property; the five-star Fairmont Bab Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi; and the two Fairmont hotels in the Northern Emirates that are beloved staycation spots for UAE residents – Fairmont Ajman and Fairmont Fujairah.