It’s back baby…

It’s been a little while since we last held our UAE-famous What’s On weekender in Abu Dhabi — the staycation that comes with your room rate, brunch, after party (with free drinks), a bunch of epic activities, pampering, breakfast and more, all for one audaciously low price of Dhs699 for two people.

And we genuinely have been hammered with questions asking where and when the next one will be. Who doesn’t love a super luxe, heavily discounted staycation on the beach.

So it gives us great pleasure to announce, that we’re returning to the site of our very first capital outing, back to Fairmont Bab Al Bahr once more for a third Lock In, between Saturday August 6 and Sunday August 7, 2022.

Rooms for the sell-out event are on sale now via the fairmont.com/whats-on-lockin website. Dhs699 for two people and all this…

The Venue

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is a luxury five-star hotel perched on Abu Dhabi’s Khor Al Maqta creek. It features stylish, modern rooms and a plush range of family-friendly facilities.

The property-bracing pool complex is certified Insta-perfect and is equipped with a swim-up bar. There’s a health club, private beach and eight epic dining outlets.

The itinerary

Saturday August 6

Your weekend kicks off with an early 10am check-in at our dedicated Gold Club Lock In hub. Then there’s a quick orientation session, where you can book slots for pampering, fitness activities, and watersports.

Afterwards, between 10am and 12.30pm, after dropping your bags in the room and before heading to brunch, aquatic adventures await. Iron Waves Boat Rental & Watersport is inviting you to get involved with a range of watersports including jet ski trips, banana boat rides and kayaking. But Spaces are extremely limited so please ensure you arrive at check in on time to secure spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boxed in – Think in (@boxedin.ae)

And then there’s the curated curiosities from the team behind Abu Dhabi’s Prison Island. These masters of adventuretainment, normally found in Abu Dhabi Mall, provide the closest experience the UAE has to the Crystal Maze will also be present at the orientation hub. They’re bringing with them a collection of conundrous exhibits, designed to outfox and befuddle you. Will you walk away with clout or self-doubt? There’s only one way to find out.

Brunch takes place at chic international diner CuiScene between 12.30pm and 4.30pm. We’ve hooked you up with a house beverage package and house music soundtrack. Looking fresh? Our friends at Fame Spin are joining us and bringing with them their latest bit of kit — a high speed, 360º camera that spins around a subject (you and your mates dancing), rendering it all in super slo mo awesomeness.

Between 5pm and 8pm there’s an after party at Marco’s exclusively for What’s On guests. To help kick things off we’ve scored you another five free drinks (must be redeemed before 8pm) followed by special happy hour deals on drinks and dining.

Those that fancy something a little more substantial for dinner can head to Mazaj where there’ll get a dining discount of 50 per cent (excluding shisha) from 7pm.

Sunday August 7

There’s a bit of a lie-in for those that need it with a long laidback breakfast served at CuiScene between 6.30am and 10.30am.

After brekkie — at 9.30am, one of the city’s best-loved and longest running wellness centres, Bodytree will be providing an hour-long, ladies-only yoga class. Stretch, pose, affirm.

At 10.30am warriors of flex, Strike fitness Abu Dhabi are giving you the opportunity to flip the switch for beast mode with an energetic HIIT session and earn those brunch calories back.

Those puzzle-possessed enigma merchants, Prison Island (who also happen to be the same team behind the TEPfactor sensation) are back for more on Sunday. This time around they’re bringing contraptions from their brand new (What’s On approved) BoxedIn adventure — encapsulating all the phenomenal thrill of an escape room challenge, in an itty bitty space.

If chilling by the pool is the sort of energy you want to manifest the morning after the night before — there will be an exclusive ‘drinks and dining menu’ at the pool bar, for everyone with a Lock In wrist band.

We’ve managed to get you a lazy check-out time of 2pm, and if by that point you’re still not ready for the fun to end — you can opt-in on the extension package for Dhs149 per COUPLE, which includes a pizza at Marco’s, two drinks and a super late check out time of 6pm.

The pricing

The What’s On Lock In: Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is priced at Dhs699, which includes all the above for two adults. Spaces are extremely limited and expected to sell fast, so jump online and head to fairmont.com/whats-on-lockin to secure space now.

Alhson pass reminder

To attend you will need to show an Alhosn Green Pass prior to entering the hotel. Consult our full guide on how to obtain that status and for more information on entry/exit requirements.

Images: Provided