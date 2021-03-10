Sponsored: Enjoy a weekend away at Fairmont The Palm…

Staycations are an essential part of being a resident in the UAE. They give you a chance to get away, even just for one night, and leave feeling as refreshed as you would after an international trip. The experience becomes even better when you can nab a great deal.

Stunning beachside hotel, Fairmont The Palm, has launched a special new offer for UAE residents. The unique Palm Jumeirah property is inviting guests to stay for Dhs699 per night including taxes*, and receive every dirham back in food and beverage credit.

You can use your complimentary credit in any of the many popular restaurants, including Little Miss India, Ba, Seagrill, Frevo and a buffet breakfast can be availed at Flow Kitchen, as well as in-room dining.

During your stay you’ll have access to eight temperature-controlled swimming pools throughout the expansive hotel. The Dubai weather is beautiful right now, and the winter blues are behind us so it’s the perfect time to chill by the pool and beach.

Fairmont The Palm is known for its beautiful sea-view rooms, set within the Arabic-inspired property. The integrated resort is packed with heritage and conveniently located next to two kilometres of boardwalk at Palm West Beach, where you’ll find plenty of water sports activities and entertainment.

The staycation deal is open to all UAE residents, and is perfect for friends, families, singles and couples to enjoy. Just remember to bring your valid ID with you when you check-in to be able to redeem the offer.

*A Dhs20 tourism fee is not included.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, valid on stays before September 24, 2021, Dhs699. fairmont.com