Kodak moments…

We don’t really need an excuse to spend our weekends outdoors at the moment, but if an extra little nudge comes along — double yalla. The wholesome and deliberately family friendly festival, Abu Dhabi Moments is taking place at Khalifa Square this weekend with an appropriately momentous line-up of 60 attractions, shows, crafts and performances with a little sumptin-sumptin for all ages.

Entertaining moments

You can take part in such organised fun nuggets as musical renditions of Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin; bubble, balloon and magic shows, K9 Dogs shows, there’s a mini farm for the little ones, clay pot making, art shows, community painting, coffee barista, home garden workshop and traditional handcrafts on display.

Cultural moments

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Dr. Al Khaili said: “As a team, we are enthusiastic to implement community initiatives and events to enable an integrated society, enhance its well-being and strengthen its contribution to sustainable development, highlighting the diversity of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is home to different nationalities and social groups”.

Moments in time

After the Khalifa Square event this weekend, the festival rolls on — with scheduled dates in Capital Park (December 23 to 25), Mohamed bin Zayed City Public Park (December 16 to 18), Mussafah, Al Jahili Park in Al Ain region (November 18 to 20), and Al Dhannah City in Al Dhafra region (November 25 to 27).

Khalifa Square, Khalifa City, Fri Nov 11 to Sun Nov 13 4pm till 11pm daily. @theadmoments

Images: Provided