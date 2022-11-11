Returning for a 2022 victory lap…

Pink flamingos, elite food truck eats, rolling Saadiyat surf, a pristine powder beach, and a healthy dollop of neon-trimmed South Beach energy — that’s what Miami Vibes brought to the Mamsha Al Saadiyat cuisine scene back in November 2021.

There was a follow up event at the Jiu Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City in February of this year, as well as some delicious dalliances in Dubai. And we can now reveal — it’s coming back to Abu Dhabi’s lush and leafy Umm Al Emarat Park for a 2022 session, between November 22 and December 8.

It’s all part of this year’s Abu Dhabi Culinary Season that’s kicked off in the capital last month with a salivatory schedule of gastronomic galavanting, foodie festivals, discounted dining in five-star restaurants and special chef appearances.

Welcome to Miami

Those that come for the food, often stay for the experience. Miami Vibes is known for pastel shades, big pink pineapples, dainty fairy lights and fuego Floridian ambiance.

Previous food truck collaborators have included Hot Boxx, Sushic, L’Entrecote, Chiki, Pizzaz, Lobster Roll, Sakura, Lamba, Nap, On My Block, Shawarma vibes, Street 9, Acai Berry, White Cafe, Simple and more.

Issa whole vibe

The final details for this next edition of the festival — specifically which food trucks we can expect — are rather appropriately MIA at the moment. But as soon as we get the full download on what’s coming, we’ll of course update you.

Images: Instagram/What’s On Archive