The festival dates have now been announced…

Held in the Al Wathba region of Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Festival is a celebration of both UAE and world culture, and includes a collection of pavilions, parades, performances, food adventures, spectacular fireworks displays and interactive exhibitions that add up to a pretty incredible, fun old family day out.

And we’ve just received confirmation of the dates for the new season — this time round we’re looking at a four month November 18, 2022 to March 18, 2023 run. The ticket price is still TBC but it’s usually only around Dhs5, we’ll update you as soon as the official cost is confirmed.

Under the patronage of the UAE president and the follow up of Mansour bin Zayed, @ZayedFestival will be held from 18 November 2022 to 18 March 2023 in Al Wathba. The family-friendly festival celebrates and promotes Emirati heritage through entertainment and cultural activities. pic.twitter.com/HW43gIIuLL — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) October 29, 2022

What can visitors expect?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مهرجان الشيخ زايد (@zayedfestival)

As mentioned above, the festival offers a blended model of entertainment. There’s the fun side — the record breaking fireworks, the shows (some of the drone displays last year were nothing short of spectacular), exhilarating funfair attractions, the ice rink, theatrical central Emirates Fountain plaza, a tasty compliment of dining adventures, and the 2021-2022 season saw included an active zone run by Al Forsan Sports Resort which included karting, a paintball arena, assault course trials and more. We can’t be the only ones hoping it makes a return for the new edition.

The other central theme of the Sheikh Zayed Festival is the celebration of the culture and heritage of the UAE. This is explored through performances, parades and engaging interactive exhibits.

As soon as we have the full details for this new season, we’ll update this story.

Images: Provided