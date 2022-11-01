Party into 2023 with an epic beach bash…

Zero Gravity’s New Years’ Eve festival is back for 2022, and house music heavyweights Jonas Blue and Sigala are headlining. These renowned DJs will have you dancing all the way into 2023 with a huge set of their biggest hits to ring in the new year right.

The party will be held between 8pm and 3am, with the beach filled with the sounds of your favourite DJs, as well as Zero Gravity’s talented dancers, acrobats, entertainers, and resident DJs.

Tickets are on sale from Tuesday November 1, with early bird tickets priced at Dhs999, 2nd release at Dhs1,299 and those bought on the day will cost Dhs1,499.

If you’re a Zero Gravity fan, you’ll know how epic their parties and brunches are, with New Year’s Eve being no exception. Tickets will be all-inclusive, with unlimited food and beverages available from 8pm to 2am. With an abundance of live cooking stations and a bottomless buffet, you’ll be fuelled and ready to dance the night away.

The New Years’ festival stage will be built on the beach, so you can expect to see your favourite DJs mixing tunes with the backdrop of the Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf. Guests will be in a prime location to experience Dubai’s phenomenal fireworks, which will light up the sky and the JBR skyline at the stroke of midnight.

You’ll be able to give your dancing feet a rest too, as there will be unreserved seating available on the beach and in the garden area. However if you want to secure a seated area, VIP tables are also available for Dhs10,000 for 5 guests and Dhs20,000 for parties of 10. These tables will be carpeted decks facing the main stage, putting you and your besties in prime position.

Zero Gravity New Years Eve Beach Festival, Zero Gravity Dubai, Saturday December 31, 8pm to 3am, from Dhs999, tickets inclusive of unlimited food and beverages between 8pm and 2am, For VIP tables call Tel: (0)4 399 0009 or (0)55 500 9111, 0-gravity.ae