Jorja Smith, Central Cee, and more…

Ready to get hyped? Sole DXB has revealed the lineup for its three-day culture and lifestyle festival, taking place from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11 after a three-year hiatus.

Here we go…

Headlining the Saturday, Brit rapper Central Cee known for hits like Doja and Loading will perform his first headline show in Dubai. R&B singer, Jorja Smith takes the headline spot on the Sunday, you’ll recognise her hits like Blue Lights, Be Honest, and On My Mind.

Festival-goers can expect to see a hefty lineup of up-and-coming artists across the weekend too. Egyptian rapper, TAC will return after performing at the 2019 festival. He will be joined on the Saturday with Roc Nation artist Rapsody, Bangladeshi-American hip-hop artist, Anik Khan, LA massive, Coast Contra, and Dreamville rapper, Bas.

Egyptian rapper, Felukah, Moroccan traditional vocalist and percussionist, Khadija El Warzazia, and Somalian producer, Freek will join Sunday’s lineup to celebrate the rise of Arab talent across the Middle East. Grammy nominated artist, Mumu Fresh and South African dance sensation Muzi will also be performing on the final evening.

There hasn’t been any confirmed acts for the Friday night but stay tuned for more announcements coming soon.

What is Sole DXB?

Taking place at Dubai Design District (D3), the festival has been one of Dubai’s most-anticipated urban calendar highlights since its first streetwear and sneaker-fest in 2011.

In collaboration with visionary Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj, the festival is built on four pillars: music, fashion, visual arts, and sports. Celebrating Arab excellence, the festival will feature a stellar lineup of musicians, artists, designers, speakers, and athletes from the UAE, Kuwait, KSA, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Egypt, Sudan, Somalia, Morocco, Algeria, and more.

How to get tickets…

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought online from the Virgin Megastore website. Festival goers can expect to pay Dhs450 for a three day pass which includes full entry from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11.

Alternatively, general admission tickets start from Dhs100 for an opening night pass on the Friday from 5pm to 9.30pm, and Dhs295 for a day pass on the Saturday or Sunday (12pm to 10.30pm). Children under 8 years old can enter for free.

Tickets will also be available to buy on-the-door with day passes starting from Dhs295 and weekend passes starting from Dhs550.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District, Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11, @soledxb / tickets.virginmegastore.me