Brace your ‘elves, the festive season is here…

Now that Halloween is over its officially time to start decking the halls. Dubai is packed with plenty of things to make your Christmas season merry and bright. From Christmas brunches to Christmas tree lightings at winter markets and more, there’s just so much to do.

But, the festive season starts at home and the Christmas tree is always one of our favourite parts. Whether it’s decked in lights or tinsel, finished with a fairy or a star, we’ve found the best places to buy your Christmas tree in Dubai.

Real trees…

Ace Hardware

Starting price: Dhs399

Popular with seasoned expats, Ace Hardware is already well-stocked when it comes to all things festive. Their fresh Christmas trees are priced at Dhs399 for a 6ft – 7ft Nordmanniana Fresh Christmas Tree, which you can pre-order now for delivery from late November. Want a fake tree from Ace Hardware? Scroll down.

Ace Hardware, Nakheel Mall, Festival City, Dubai Hills Mall and Jebel Ali. Tel (800) 275223. aceuae.com

Christmas Trees UAE

Starting price: Dhs567 (until stocks last)

This family-run business brings a range of Fraser Fir trees from Quebec, Canada to the region each year. They can deliver straight to your door, and prices start from Dhs567 for a 5ft to 6ft tree. You’ll need to purchase the stand separately for Dhs150 – Dhs250 depending on the size of the tree. Their early bird sale is on now, so get in early and pre-order yours with a 10 per cent discount, ahead of delivery from the last week of November. Save some dirhams and opt for a pick-up at the Oleander branch in Dubai (Jumeriah Beach Road).

Christmas Trees UAE. christmastreesuae.com

Kibsons

Starting price: Dhs279

Kibsons is currently taking pre-orders for its real Christmas trees from sustainable farms in Denmark. A 150 centimetre tree will cost you Dhs279. A taller tree standing at 175 centimetres will cost you Dhs458.50 (pre-order price), while a 200 centimetre tree is priced at Dhs614.25. You can pre-order your base, too, for Dhs72.25. Get your pre-orders in now for delivery between November 28 to 30. Once the Christmas season is over, the team will even collect your tree and recycle it for you in an effort to help the community and the environment. ⁠

Kibsons, kibsons.com

Artificial trees…

Ace Hardware

Starting price: Dhs199

For a PVC artificial tree at Ace Hardware, prices start from as little as Dhs29 for a tree standing at a height of 30 centimetres, while larger trees standing at a height of 180 centimetres start from Dhs129. A number of options are available including trees decked with pinecones and cherries, covered in snow, etc.

Ace Hardware, Nakheel Mall, Festival City, Dubai Hills Mall and Jebel Ali. Tel (800) 275223. aceuae.com

Home Centre

Starting price: Dhs199 (for slim a Christmas tree)

Home Centre goes all out when it comes to festive decor for the home. Their Christmas trees range from a slim 5ft tree for Dhs199, up to 8ft or 10ft options with snow or cones and berries on. While you’re at it, don’t forget to add a couple of ornaments to cart, too.

Home Centre, various locations including Mall of the Emirates, Oasis Mall and Mirdiff City Centre. Tel:(800) 694 633. homecentre.com

Ikea

Starting price: Dhs95 (for a 150 centimetre tree)

Offering just about everything imaginable for the home, it’s no surprise that you’ll find Ikea stocking trees of all shapes, sizes and materials over the festive season. Trees start from Dhs95 for a 150 centimetre tree, so they’re pretty affordable, while the 180 centimetre tree is Dhs195.

Ikea, various locations – Dubai Festival City and Jebel Ali, Dubai. Tel:(04) 203 7555. ikea.com

Carrefour

Starting price: Dhs120 (for a 180 centimetre tree)

You can find plenty of artificial trees across the many Carrefour stores in Dubai. They don’t all stock them, with the larger selections in the city stores and hypermarkets, and a big selection available online. They’re also a popular option for reasonably priced decorations and lights, too.

Carrefour, various locations including Sports City, City Centre Deira and Ibn Battuta. Contact individual stores for availability. carrefouruae.com

Fancy trees…

Irony Home

Starting price: Dhs1,450 (for a 210 centimetre tree).

If you’re really looking to wow your festive guests, there are a few better options than Irony Home. The luxury interiors and furniture store will provide the ultimate Christmas dressing experience. Their festive range is one of the city’s most lavish, but the trees are also on the pricier side as such.

Irony Home, Mall of the Emirates. Tel: (0)4 343 7886. ironyhome.com

Bloomr

Starting price: Dhs1,050 (for a 180 centimetre tree)

Bloomr’s Christmas section is already up and running, with an array of beautiful, bushy Christmas trees perfect for adding some seasonal magic to your home. There’s snowy, pre-lit and berry-adorned options, all of which come in four size options from 180 centimetres to 270 centimetres. Shop online or visit them at Festival City Mall.

Bloomr, Festival City Mall. bloomr.com

Crate & Barrel

Starting price: Dhs840 (for a 185 centimetre tree)

A wonderful home furnishing retailer that at Christmastime becomes a winter wonderland full of beautiful ornaments, wreaths galore and home goods you didn’t know you needed at Christmas. The beautiful home shop has a whole host of different shapes and sizes of Christmas trees for you to choose from. Napier frosted trees range in price from Dhs850 to Dhs1,450, while Bristlecone trees are priced between Dhs840 and Dhs7,390 if you opt for a 395 centimetre tree with lights.

Crate & Barrel, various locations around the UAE, crateandbarrel.ae

Images: Socials and provided