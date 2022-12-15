It’s the most wonderful time of the year….

Christmas is nearly here and there are plenty of festive events in Dubai to check out. We’ve been making a list and checking it twice to bring you all the Christmas events in Dubai for 2022.

Madinat Fort Island festive market

When: December 15 to 30

One of the cities favourite Christmas markets is back this Thursday, complete with an immersive market with shopping and entertainment including a live band playing seasonal tunes. Fuel up on traditional festive food, a North Pole train ride and snap up the chance to ride the Abra with Santa. This is one of the most loved Christmas markets in Dubai so make sure you stop by…

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, Dec 16 to 30 Sun to Wed 3pm till late, Thur to Sat 12pm till late. jumeirah.com

Countdown to Christmas Brunch At Hillhouse Brasserie

When: Dec 3, 17, 24 and 25.

The countdown to Christmas has been ongoing at Hillhouse Brasserie since November, and every Saturday through December you can enjoy a festive brunch. Alongside festive nibbles, the brunch includes a choice of turkey or beef roast with all the trimmings. Your meal will end on the sweetest of notes with a selection of festive treats, paired with a mulled wine or a gingerbread martini. This can all be enjoyed for Dhs195 including soft drinks, Dhs370 including house beverages, or Dhs420 with bubbly. It’s Dhs95 for the little ones.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Nov 25 and 26, Dec 3, 17, 24 and 25, prices start from Dhs195, @hillhousedubai

A festive movie under the stars at Winterfest

When: Thursday December 15

To take full advantage of the incredible winter weather, one of our favourite fanzones is turning into a filmzone this week. Hosted on The McGettigan’s Winterfest screen, you and your loved ones can catch Elf or Die Hard. Movie goers will receive free popcorn and be able to snuggle up on the provided bean bags. Your tickets will cost you Dhs50 which is fully redeemable, with the first screening running at 8pm and the second at 10pm. If your keen to soak up the atmosphere before hand; doors open at 5pm.

McGettigan’s fanzone, Media City Amphitheatre, Dhs50 fully redeemable, mcgettigan’s.com

Winterfest at Dubai Media City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WinterFest by McGettigan’s (@winterfestbymcgettigans)

When: Until December 24

As well as an epic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fan zone, Dubai Media City Amphitheater is home to a first-of-its-kind Christmas market, welcoming festive fans to enjoy four weeks of Christmassy experiences that include a festive market, Santa’s grotto and much more. Entry to Winterfest starts from just Dhs50 and is fully redeemable on food and drink.

Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Al Sufouh 2, Dubai, 12pm to 12am, until Dec 24, Dhs50 entry, mcgettigans.com/fanzone

Festive fun at Riverland

When: Dec 9 to Jan 7

Between getting your thrills and chills at more than 50 rides at Dubai Parks & Resorts, festive fans can head to Riverland, where there’s festive street animations, photo opportunities with Santa’s sleigh and a special festive market await. Children can also send their secret wishes to the north pole by dropping letters into Santa’s mailbox.

Riverland, Dubai Parks & Resorts, 5pm to 11pm, December 9 to January 7. riverlanddubai.com

A Gingerbread house workshop at Sisi’s

When: Wednesday December 21

Kickstart the Christmas cheer with a Gingerbread house workshop. In the newly opened Sisi’s Eatery at Dubai Hills Mall, you and the little ones can spend the afternoon getting your creative juices flowing, decorating with icing, assorted candy and decorations. Join the festivities in one of four slots, 10am, 2pm, 3.30pm and 5pm for Dhs150 per person.

Sisi’s Eatery, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai, slots between 10am, 2pm, 3.30pm, 5pm, Dec 21, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 343 4701, sisieatery.com

This is Christmas at Ski Dubai

When: Until December 25

In classic Dubai fashion, you are able to have a white Christmas in the middle of the desert. Experience your own little winter wonderland at Ski Dubai from December 1 to 25. You can visit Santa in his grotto from 12pm to 2.30pm, 3.30 to 6pm and from 7pm to 9pm. You will also be able to enjoy a free hot chocolate on the snowy slopes. Check out the experiences and prices here.

Ski Dubai, Emirates Mall, 12pm until 9pm, prices from Dhs125. Tel: (0)6 005 9905, skidxb.com

Santa and his elves come to Deira City Centre

When: Until Sunday December 25

Make this festive season memorable with a variety of merry activities at City Centre Deira. From 4pm to 9pm all children can meet Santa in his grotto, as well as send a card to the North Pole via the jolly mailbox from 10am to 10pm. From 10am to 10pm Santa’s elves will be holding an arts an crafts workshop, which two kids can enter after families spend Dhs300.

City Centre Deira, Port Saeed Dubai, Festive activities, citycentredeira.com

Santa’s Secret Island – Bluewaters

When: Until December 29

Step onto this magical Island for some festive cheer, complete with a tree lighting ceremony, Santa’s Grotto, ice rink, snow globe and workshops for the little ones. Everyone is welcome from 12pm to 10pm daily, so there is ample time to get the festive action in.

Bluewaters Island Dubai, 12pm to 10pm, Dec 10 to 29, bluewatersdubai.ae

Have drinks at the London Project’s Ice bar

When: until Friday December 30

Enjoy a white Christmas without leaving Dubai at The London Project’s hidden ice bar. Explore this frozen wonderland for Dhs99 which includes a cocktail. You will be suited and booted with a faux fur coat and earmuffs to keep you snug as a bug, while you sip your festive flavoured drinks. Make sure to get your festive Insta snap too.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, daily from 12pm, Dhs99 for access and a festive cocktail. Tel: (0)54 306 1822, thelondonproject.com

Santa meet & greet at JBR

When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Sunday Dec 25

From 4pm to 10pm every weekend you and the family can meet the big man himself at The Beach. Nestled into his festive grotto you can greet Santa and create some heart-warming moments. Santa and his elves will also be making their way around the beach on their bicycles, handing out Christmas candies to all the good boys and girls. Make sure you don’t miss out on the fun.

The Beach JBR, Dubai, every Fri, Sat and Sun until Sun Dec 25, thebeach.ae

Winter Garden at Habtoor City

When: Until December 31

Kick off your Christmas celebrations with Habtoor Palace’s annual Winter Garden. Expect pop-up shops and a whole host of activities the family can enjoy, paired with entertainment, fun attractions and more. you will not go home hungry, with a large variety of dining options to keep you fueled through the festivities. Shawarma Vibes, Aloha Dubai and Sauce Diner, will be there to satisfy all your cravings. Head here for all the festive markets in Dubai.

Winter Garden, Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, open until December 31, daily from 4pm to midnight. @wintergardendubai

The Snow Queen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theatre by QE2 (@theatrebyqe2)

When: December 16 (5pm), 17 to 24 (11am and 3pm), 26 (3pm and 7pm)

For the fifth year running, the QE2 is running their production of ‘The Snow Queen, a Frozen Tale.’ An evil snow queen requires the heart of an innocent maiden to rejuvenate her powers and nothing will stop her from achieving her goal. She soon meets and tries to come between two young people in love and what follows is a snowy journey of love, music and magic.

Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Dec 16 to 26 (except Dec 25), from Dhs89.10, theatrebyqe2.com

The Nutcracker

When: December 16 and 17

The popular performing arts centre in Downtown Dubai is bringing back the popular ballet The Nutcracker this December. Audience members will go on a journey back in time to the world of Clara, her beloved nutcracker doll, and the magician Drosselmeyer. Expect popular Tchaikovsky scores including Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and The Waltz of the Flowers.

The Nutcracker, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 16 and 17, ticket prices start from Dhs350. Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Festive movie night at Kite Beach

When: Saturday December 17

In Dubai we are blessed with gorgeous weather, and what better way to take advantage of it than to watch a festive movie on the beach? Kite Beach is hosting a free screening of Home Alone from 7pm to 11pm to celebrate the holiday season on December 17. Seating is first-come, first-served, so assemble your squad and arrive early to get first dibs on all the comfy bean bags.

Home Alone screening, Kite Beach, Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat December 17, 7pm to 9pm, free to attend, kitebeach.ae

Festive activities with Depachika

When: Throughout December

Experience the magic of our favourite season with Depachika, who is hosting an array of fabulous activities and entertainment. During the week you can catch gingerbread painting, greeting card making and Festive ball decoration between 2-5pm. Santa’s grotto is also coming to the Palm from Saturday December 17 and Sunday December 18 from 12.30pm to 6.05pm. Here you can snap a pic with Santa or watch a live acapella choir perform every hour between 2.15pm and 6.10pm.

Depachika, Nakheel Mall, The Palm, depachika.ae

Gingerbread house decorating at Jones the Grocer

When: Saturday 17 December and Sunday 18

Keep the little ones happy this winter with a gingerbread house making afternoon, complete with aprons, and juices to keep the little ones fueled throughout the creative process. The festivities will commence from 1pm and will cost Dhs145.

Jones the Grocer, Delta Hotel by Marriott JBR, Dubai, 1pm onwards, Dhs145 per child, Tel: (0)4 439 8804, jonesthegrocer.com

Elf The Musical

When: December 17 to 24

Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf The Musical is coming to Dubai this December. All the way from London’s West End, the musical is based on the beloved film which follows Buddy the Elf as he goes on an adventure to discover his birth father and true identity. The 80-minute long, must-see musical by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills is suitable for all ages and the perfect festive family experience.

Elf The Musical, The Theatre at Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai. December 17 to 24, from Dhs100. feverup.com

Ernst Winter Market

When: Mon December 19 to Wed 28

Explore a Bavarian winter with Ernst’s winter market. Guests can sample an array of delights, like Glühwein (the German take of mulled wine), festive waffles and traditional German sweets. Covered in twinkling fairy lights, the terrace will be offering a truly Christmassy feel, perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Ernst Biergarten, 25hours Hotel, Dubai One Central, Trade Center St, Tel: (0)4 210 2511, ernstbiergarten.com

Candlelight: Christmas on Piano

When: December 21 and 22

We may not have fireplaces here in Dubai, but this show certainly comes close. In December, Candlelight concerts is hosting a Christmas-themed night at Alliance Française in Dubai where you will listen to festive melodies from a pianist. Expect to hear classic Christmas music plus tunes from Harry Potter (Hedwig’s Theme), from Glasgow theme (Love Actually), and much more. There are three shows per day: 5pm, 7pm and 9pm. Prices start from Dhs120.

Candlelight: Christmas on Piano, Alliance Française, Oud Metha, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 335 8712. feverup.com

The Sound of Christmas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera by Emaar (@dubaiopera)

When: December 21 and 22

The Dubai Opera Big Band are back this Christmas, this time with your most loved festive tunes. The crew will be belting out Santa Baby, Jingle Bell Rocks, All I Want For Christmas Is You and much more. Don’t forget your Santa hats and your pure festive spirit.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 21 and 22, ticket prices start from Dhs350. Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Social and provided