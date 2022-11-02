Time to lace up!

Global Village just keeps getting better and better, with a never-ending stream of entertainment. They recently opened their doors for Season 27, and as part of this have now launched their brand new eco-friendly outdoor Snowfest Ice Rink.

In classic Dubai fashion, it doesn’t matter what the weather is; all ice skating fanatics can feel like they are in a snowy climate even if they live in the desert.

This ice rink is located at the entrance of the Carnival, where guests will be provided with all the equipment needed: skates, socks, and even a seal aid if you’re feeling a bit rusty. Tickets to go ice skating will cost you Dhs40 for 20 minutes of pure fun.

Tickets are available online as well as through the Global Village app.

More about Global Village

Global Village reopened its doors for its 27th season on October 25 and it’s bigger and better than ever before. This means that even though you have visited a number of times before, there will be plenty more to see and do when you visit this time around.

The open-aired family theme park is home to 27 pavilions, representing more than 80 cultures. You can shop at bazaars, purchase clothes, watch international performances, and feast on an array of cuisines. In short, Global Village allows you to travel around the world without leaving the comfort of Dubai.

And for the first time ever, Global Village visitors will be able to soar above the theme park in a one-of-its-kind helium balloon ride. Rising more than 200 feet above the ground, they’ll be able to enjoy amazing views of the park and the Dubai skyline – epic Insta shots guaranteed. And more attractions, performances and fireworks will be added, so make sure to follow Global Village on social media to get all the latest updates.

Global Village, Emirates Road Exit 37, Dubai, Sun to Wed 4pm to 12am, Thur to Sat 4pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 362 4114, globalvillage.ae

Images: Global Village Dubai