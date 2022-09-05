Reach new heights this October…

As part of their effort to make Season 27 of Global Village stand out, the theme park is introducing a soaring new attraction. When it opens on Tuesday October 25, Global Village will be home to a new balloon ride.

Dubai’s oldest theme park works arduously every year to maintain their allure by developing brand-new, exciting attractions for their visitors. And this is one we can’t wait for.

People frequently include hot air balloon rides on their bucket lists, and thanks to Global Village more people than ever can fulfill this dream. When it opens, you’ll be able to reach new heights on this 200-foot-high, six-story balloon. The ride, which has enough for 20 passengers, gives visitors a bird’s-eye, 360-degree view of the entire of Global Village.

Don’t worry if you’re erring on the side of caution; this huge balloon is suitable for all ages and has been built to the strictest safety standards.

We’re still unsure whether the new attraction will be included in the Dhs20 Global Village ticket price, or whether there will be an additional charge.

If you’re not familiar with Global Village, take this as your cue to become acquainted…

The clue is in the name here: Global Village is a theme park that celebrates cultures from all around the world. During a visit, all guests can experience dining, shopping and entertainment from every corner of the globe.

This open-aired family theme park is home to 27 pavilions, representing more than 80 cultures. You can shop at bazaars, watch international performances and feast on an array of cuisines. Global Village allows you to travel around the world without leaving the comfort of Dubai.

Stay tuned, as there will be more new experiences waiting for you as part of Season 27. We’re already counting down…

Global Village, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Exit 37, E311, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 362 4114. globalvillage.com