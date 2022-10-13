There’s lots of new attractions to look forward to…

Everyone’s favourite winter pastime, Global Village, is back for its 27th season on October 25, 2022 and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before.

As well as all the usual top entertainment, shopping and dining options, Global Village is bringing us an array of new experiences, to keep visitors coming back again and again. At this multicultural family destination, visitors can enjoy an abundance of attractions, dining options, and shows for the whole family. It’s also your one-stop shop for clothing, homewares, accessories, gadgets, spices and so much more.

Here’s what’s new…

Attractions

House of Fear

Set to leave you quaking in your boots, House of Fear will be the region’s scariest haunted house experience. A team of actors will work across nine different experiences set within 660 square metres, immersing guests into knee-trembling settings that include a haunted cemetery and a screaming tree.

Diggers Lab

Diggers Lab, which already exists in Abu Dhabi, will land at Global Village for season 27, inviting children of all ages to take on a hydraulic digger experience. Budding little builders will take control operating diggers, dumpers and other construction machinery.

New additions at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

This popular Odditorium is back for a fourth year, with 50 new exhibits to check out. New oddities to admire include a 14-foot-long killer crocodile, a matchstick model containing over one million matchsticks, and a brand new photo opportunity in the Torture Chamber gallery. Say cheese.

Global Village Big Balloon

For the first time ever, Global Village visitors will be able to soar above the theme park in a one-of-its-kind helium balloon ride. Rising more than 200 feet above ground, they’ll be able to enjoy amazing views of the park and the Dubai skyline. Epic Insta shot guaranteed.

Pavilions

Every year, Global Village adds something new to the shopping and cultural destination and this year will be no different with the introduction of ‘Road of Asia’.

Global Village is home to 27 pavilions (to celebrate its 27th season) but there are plenty of countries that are not represented. Enter ‘Road of Asia,’ which will give visitors a chance to experience these fantastic countries and what they have to offer. A total number of 13 countries will be represented here in over 40 kiosks. The countries participating are Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Entertainment

Global Village has announced a range of new shows for this year including performers, stunt shows, street entertainment and more.

Aqua Action – the region’s only water-based stunt show will be back bigger, better, and more explosive than ever before. The show will be paired with fire effects, LED cars, street bikes, monster trucks, jet-ski stunts and more.

Flagship Global Village productions and characters including The Wonderers – Ozka, Waleef and Zoya will return with fresh shows and new storylines.

Spring back into the 60s with London Calling’s nostaligic numbers, or get into the groove with Putting on the Glitz as Global Village turns into one of the hottest jazz clubs in town. For some laughter, Clowns to the Rescue will bring the giggles as they haplessly try to put out a fire, or go check out slapstick comedy Bank Heist.

For Bollywood fans, there’s Loud House – a hilarious soap-opera style show and Skyline which will showcase of music, style, dance and light teleporting you straight to the heart of Bollywood at night. America’s Got Talent, V.Unbeatable will also be at Global Village for one month during the season. Philippine troupe Urban Crew will also be there to wow audience members with their unrivalled acrobatic skills.

Global Village Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road E 311, October 25, 2022. @globalvillageuae