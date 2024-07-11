65 brilliant indoor Saturday brunches in Dubai

The decadent affair goes indoors for summer…

During the summer months, we get that you and your brunch bunch have to forgo feasting alfresco for under-cover editions of your favourite weekend past time. So to satisfy your brunch needs, we’ve rounded up 65 brilliant Saturday brunches that all happen indoors. You’re welcome.

Akira Back

A firm favourite on the brunch social calendar, Candypants’ Akira Back Saturday party promises Japanese cuisine with Korean and international influence and spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah, paired with an unbeatable high energy that only the Candypants masters can create.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, from Dhs425 to Dhs799. Tel: (0)4 245 5533. @candypantsdubai

Alici

Alici on Bluewaters Island breezes through Dubai’s brunch scene with a distinct weekend experience, and while the terrace may be closed the beautiful indoor restaurant still transports you to the Amalfi Coast. The acclaimed seafood restaurant offers its ‘Beautiful Brunch’ on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm. The specially curated menu features crudo (raw seafood), antipasti, main courses, desserts paired with zesty cocktails and crisp glasses of grape.

Alici, Bluewaters, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Amazónico

Amazónico Dubai introduces its new brunch, where guests are welcome to a tropical oasis in DIFC with resident DJs and live performances. Indulge in Ginshake nigiri, arepas con carne, and other revamped dishes, paired with handcrafted drinks.

DIFC, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs595 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs795 premium, Dhs300 children under 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. @amazonicodubai

Asia Asia Pier 7

Now hitting legendary status, Asia Asia may have had a revamp last summer but the fun vibe remains very much the same. Enjoy an eclectic four-course set menu of pan-Asian cuisine, unlimited drinks and lively entertainment all enjoyed in the heart of Dubai Marina.

Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat 2pm to 5pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs400 house, Dhs500 sparkling. solutions-leisure.com

Beefbar

Beefbar’s BB Brunch (Beefbar Bossanova Brunch) offers signature dishes in a vibrant setting. Experience an eclectic array of appetisers such as rock corn and KFC – which is chicken fried using Kobe beef tallow accompanied with Sichuan pepper sauce – followed by mains such as steak frites and black cod.

Beefbar, Jumeirah Al Naseem Lagoon, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs750 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 423 2238. @beefbar_dubai

Black Flamingo

Miami-themed Black Flamingo brings brunch with Caribbean culture, food, and music in mind. The set menu features a fusion of Asian and South American dishes. Expect a party in full swing with Afro, reggaeton, latin, and RnB beats.

Black Flamingo, Radisson Beach Resort, Palm, Dubai, Sat, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs445 premium. Tel: (0)4 513 4777. @blackflamingodxb

Boom Battle Bar

Dive into a range of ‘Boom’ bites like wagyu pulled beef sliders, jalapeno poppers, and panko prawns at Boom Battle Bar’s Big Boom Brunch. All packages include crazier golf, and brunchers can book any of the other games to enjoy the full experience.

Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs350 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 585 7357. @boom.dxb

Bubbalicious

Whether you’re a Dubai veteran or a newbie on the brunch scene, the Westin’s Bubbalicious brunch is always wow-worthy. The beachfront property packs plenty in on the day with three restaurants teaming up, chefs at hot cooking stations, and live entertainment and drinks stations.

Bubbalicious, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Beach Resort & Marina, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs475 soft, Dhs585 sparkling, Dhs680 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. westinminaseyahi.com

Buddha Bar

The Buddha-Bar brunch returns for summer, bigger and better than ever. Think top-drawer dishes including lobster dumplings, chicken salads, and Cantonese beef, with drinks served hard and fast courtesy of Buddha-Bar’s award-winning bartenders.

Buddha Bar, Grosvenor House Dubai, Sat, 1.30pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs750 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 317 6556. buddhabar-dubai.com

Bull and Bear Transporting you to bustling New York without the price of a flight, Bull & Bear’s new Saturday brunch is a sophisticated afternoon soiree. Fusing the pulsating energy of Wall Street with the smooth sounds of live jazz, Bull & Bear’s brunch offers a four-course menu paired with unlimited drinks. You’ll tuck in to rounds of Dibba Bay oysters, starters of burrata and prawn cocktail, and the BB butcher block, paired with live performances that make you feel like you’re in a sophisticated New York jazz bar. Throughout the afternoon, as the stock bell rings expect special surprises like rounds of espresso martinis, to add an extra layer of excitement to proceedings. Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs355 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs650 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 515 9888. @bullandbear.difc

Canary Club

The Rituals Brunch brings great vibes, brilliant food, and free-flowing drinks to the indoor restaurant at Canary Club all summer long. Tuck in to a family-style sharing concept, with dishes designed to enjoy as you catch-up with your mates, then hit the dancefloor and groove the afternoon away.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, 2pm to 5pm, from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 584 5999, canaryclub.com CÉ LA VI

The brunch party continues all summer long at CÉ LA VI Dubai. The stunning rooftop restaurant has launched a summer brunch that pairs a menu of delectable pan-Asian dishes with an impressive array of beverage options and show-stopping entertainment.

CÉ LA VI, Address Sky View, 12.30pm to 4pm, Sat, Dhs390 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs690 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. celavi.com

Clap Every Saturday, from 12.30pm to 4pm, the Buranchi brunch at Clap invites diners to enjoy an array of Japanese sharing plates and free-flowing drinks at one of DIFC’s loftiest spots. While the alfresco terrace is closed, you can still enjoy the impressive views when dining indoors, as well as the live entertainment and sounds of resident DJs. Clap, DIFC, Gate Village Building 11, 12.30pm to 4pm, Sat, Dhs550 soft and house, Dhs750 premium. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com Claw BBQ Claw BBQ is as close to an American dive bar as we’re going to get in Dubai. Head there for a lively brunch, with games galore and a wild, mechanical bull to conquer while you tuck into a menu of crowd-pleasing BBQ and seafood, washed down with free-flowing drinks. Once brunch finishes at 4pm, be sure to stick around for the after party. Go on your birthday with six mates and enjoy your brunch for free. Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs399 with premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 230 0054. @clawbbqthepalm City Social All hail the Saturday brunch at City Social from Jason Atherton, where the food is close to flawless. Dig into the Social lasagna and the beef tartare, but save room the strawberry trifle – this is simple food executed well. After brunch, head to speakeasy 7 Tales to keep the party pumping. City Social, Grosvenor House Dubai, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs750 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. @citysocial_dubai COYA Dubai One of the most popular brunches in Dubai, guests indulge in a three-course Peruvian menu, which begins with guacamole, a selection of maki rolls, and a variety of antichuchos. Moving on to the mains, guests can choose from Chilean Sea Bass or beef ribs with miso. To end the meal, there’s pastel de tres leches, crema de carmelo, and the irresistible churros de naranja. COYA, Four Seasons Village, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs409 soft, Dhs609 house, Dhs779 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 316 9600. @coyadubai

Crescendo

The beloved Fork and Cork brunch is a great all-you-can-eat Saturday feast, with cooking stations and sizzling grills amidst Palm views, with live entertainment. Dessert highlights include a 20-litre chocolate fountain.

Crescendo, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs400 soft, Dhs555 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. @crescendodubai

Demon Duck

If you’ve not checked out chef Alvin Leung’s bold cuisine at Banyan Tree Dubai yet, then Demon Duck’s new summer brunch is the perfect opportunity. On the menu, tuck in to beef gyozas, prawn toast, braised shortrib, and a sweet dessert platter. Add on the signature duck for Dhs400 for the table.

Demon Duck, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters, 1pm to 4pm, Sat, Dhs288 soft, Dhs388 house, Dhs488 premium. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. banyantree.com

Ernst

It’s a family-friendly Bavarian spectacular at Ernst in 25hours Hotel, where Oktoberfest vibes are felt every Saturday with charcuterie boards to start, followed by their famous non-halal knuckle and sausages served buffet-style, with free-flowing drinks. A sweet ending rounds out the fun – apple strudel with ice cream. Kids eat for free.

Ernst, 25hours Hotel One Central, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs200 soft, Dhs300 house, Dhs400 sparkling and drafts. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. ernstbiergarten.com

En Fuego

Where better to fiesta than at Atlantis The Palm’s South American restaurant? En Fuego’s Vida Del Carnaval Saturday brunch features live cooking stations whipping up a whole host of South American favourites. If the three hours of partying isn’t enough, the after-party from 4pm to 6pm will definitely add fuel to the fire.

En Fuego, Atlantis, The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling. @enfuegodubai

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

Take a trip to the Deep South at the summer edition of the Deep South Social Brunch. Now taking place inside a summer tent on the terrace, you can still enjoy the Burj Khalifa and pretty canal backdrop, while tucking in to an all-new menu of Southern American flavours and refreshing drinks. It kicks off with cold plates of steak tartare and tuna ceviche, followed by hot starters like buttermilk fried chicken and padron peppers. Then, order an a la carte main from the wood fired selection, then sedate your sweet tooth with sticky date pudding, milk chocolate tart, or churros with cinnamon sugar.

Firelake Grill House & Cocktail Bar at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, 12.30pm to 4pm, Sat, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs525 premium. Tel: (0)56 404 4169. @firelake_dubai

Giardino’s

Giardino’s ‘Into The Jungle’ brunch is a family-friendly Saturday brunch offer. Take in the fashionable decor of the spot, done up by Versace, no less, and be entertained by the tunes of the live DJ. Your little ones will have their own fun, with a magician and kids activities to keep them entertained as well. Infants of up to 3 years dine for free. The brunch starts at 1pm through to 5pm, with prices starting at Dhs350 per head with soft drinks.

Giardino’s, Palazzo Versace, Dubai, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs570 sparkling, Dhs810 premium. Tel: (0)4 556 8805, palazzoversace.ae

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar

This urban steakhouse is an unsung hero in City Walk, carving up some of the best cuts of meat, poultry and seafood. Tuck into all that and much more at their Saturday brunch from 1pm to 5pm.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs425 house. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. @lavilledubai

Hutong

The Imperial Brunch pays tribute to the Manchu-Han Imperial Feast, a legendary banquet in the Qing dynasty. The brunch begins with unlimited starters and delicate dim sum. For the main course, guests may select one dish, and end on a sweet note with Hutong’s sharing dessert platter.

Hutong, DIFC, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm (kitchen closes), Dhs288 soft, Dhs448 house, Dhs488 Prosecco, Dhs688 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 220 0868. @hutongdubai

Jaleo by José Andrés

Paella station, flamenco performance, and all the tapas you can eat – the vibrant La Feria brunch at Jaleo by José Andrés is a proper Spanish celebration.

Jaleo, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs149 children four to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @jaleodubai

Josette

The stunning dinner-and-a-show, Parisian-meets-DIFC hotspot Josette offers an exciting brunch serving a variety of French brasserie classics. Guests are treated to a beautifully presented, sharing- style menu offering freshly prepared viennoiseries, entrees, mains, and decadent desserts.

Josette, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Sat, noon to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs750 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 2522. @josettedubai

La Cantine du Faubourg

La Cantine du Faubourg hosts its Brunch 105 every Saturday and Sunday. Food includes a la carte offerings of breakfast staples, a selection of signature mains and decadent desserts. Live entertainment comes via a DJ.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers Hotel, DIFC, Sat, noon to 5pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs510 house, Dhs755 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @lacantinedubai

La Mar by Gastón Acurio

The Pisco Brunch menu at La Mar dives deep into traditional Peruvian cuisine. The afternoon kicks off with a curated selection from La Mar’s renowned Ceviche Bar, followed by iconic dishes such as anticuchos as well as the classic empanada. The menu culminates with chocolate mousse.

La Mar, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs385 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs195 children aged five to 12. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @lamardubai

La Niña

Paying homage to the Spanish tradition of brunch, La Comida invites guests to enjoy fantastic food, lively music and an unmatched ambiance. This new fiesta features an expertly crafted, sharing-style set menu. Start with tapas that includes salpicon de pulpo, croquetas with wild mushroom and truffle aioli and gambas al ajillo. Venture onto paella de langosta, bomba rice with lobster and octopus.

La Nina, ICD Brookfield Place, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 house and bubbles. Tel: (0)4 395 1300. @laninadubai

Li’Brasil

Prefer to do your Saturday brunching in the evening? Li’Brasil has two sittings for its ‘Rio De Beirut’ brunch on Saturdays from 5pm to 8pm and 8.30pm to 11.30pm. Inspired by the vibrant colours and flavours of Rio de Janeiro and Beirut, it’s a multi-dimensional foodie experience complete with sips, music, and entertainment all inspired by the rich cultural tapestries of Brazil and Lebanon. It starts with hot mezze, then there’s the Li’Brasil Churrasco, featuring rack of lamb, chicken kebab, jumbo prawns, and more. It’s all washed down with cocktails like Caipirinhas and white chocolate martinis, as well as wines, spirits and beers.

Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort, JBR, 5pm to 8pm and 8.30pm to 11.30pm, Saturday, Dhs390 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs590 sparkling. Tel: (0)4) 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Lock Stock & Barrel, JBR

Not for the faint hearted – or those with sensitive ears – Lock Stock is loud and proud with a maddening crowd. Come for a good time, dive into the bar bites, down all the drinks and enjoy live music as the confetti canons go boom – it’s wild.

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR, Rixos Premium JBR – The Walk, Sat, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs325 sparkling. solutions-leisure.com

Lola Taberna Espanola

There are two brunches at Lola Taberna Espanola to get you into the fiesta spirit for the weekend. On Saturdays you can get stuck into unlimited tapas and drinks from Dhs199, while the Domingueo Sunday brunch encourages diners to down tools and relax with a set menu of Spanish classics, a choice of paella and unlimited drinks from Dhs198. Make sure to try the cheese croquetas for your cheesy, deep fried carb fix. You won’t regret it.

Lola Taberna Espanola Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, Sat & Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs249 with house drinks, Dhs299 with bubbly. Tel: (04) 247 6688. lolataberna.com

Lucia’s

Enjoy your bluefin crudo and linguine vongole with a side of sweeping Burj Khalifa panoramas at this lively Capri-inspired restaurant in Address Sky View, where the décor is jaw-dropping and the brunch is raucous with waiters waving enormous Italian flags to the tunes of Bella Ciao.

Lucia’s, Address Sky View, Sat, 1.30pm to 5pm, Dhs385 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs495 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Luigia

If you’re looking for a relaxed family-friendly way to spend a Saturday afternoon, then head to Luigia. Inviting guests to savour an array of Italian classics in a lively and welcoming atmosphere, this bright red hued restaurant in the Rixos Premium JBR serves up a set menu and free flowing drinks, with packages from Dhs249. Don’t miss the pizza, they serve up some of the best in the city.

Luigia, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs249 soft, Dhs289 house. Tel: (0)4 349 6950. @luigiadubai

Maiden Shanghai

Head to Secret Parties’ Naughty Noodles Brunch and enjoy gourmet Chinese food and specially crafted cocktails with fabulous roving live entertainment. Join the after-brunch party from 4pm until 7pm and take advantage of three drinks for Dhs120.

Maiden Shanghai, Five Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs400 house (crew and teachers), Dhs450 house, Dhs500 premium. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @maidenshanghaidubai

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

Three courses and an open bar, at The Maine, guests will start their experience with shucked oysters, Wagyu beef tataki and tuna tartare. For the main course, there’s The Maine burger, lamb chops, or mussels mariniere. Expect a fully open bar, featuring a variety of specialty bloody Marys.

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Sat and Sun, noon to 4pm, Dhs440. Tel: (0)4 457 6719. @themainedxb

Mama Zonia

There’s a jungle party happening every Saturday at Mama Zonia, in the heart of Dubai Marina, with roaming entertainment, unlimited drinks and food platters. Run by Secret Parties, be prepared for a wild one. Party on from 4.30pm to 6.30pm with four house drinks for Dhs150.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs375 house (crew and teachers), Dhs450 house, Dhs500 premium. secret-parties.com

Mimi Kakushi

This slick spot sharpens its sushi-slicing knives for a three-hour session every Saturday. Leading the unstoppable global Japanese culinary takeover, Mimi Kakushi’s impeccable team serves favourites, including black cod, gyoza, sashimi and kaiso sarada seaweed salad – wow, try saying that three times after a few sake.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Sat, noon to 4pm, Dhs435 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs765 premium. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Miss Lily’s

Known and loved for its brilliant nights out, Miss Lily’s summer brunch has returned with a brand new look. Taking place on saturdays from 2pm to 6pm, throw it back to the noughties with groovy hip hop and R&B beats, and feast on a menu of weekly-changing menu with highlights like bbq wings, jerk chicken and a carving station featuring jerk brisket. Before you hit the dancefloor, a ‘finish the lyric’ competition invites you to test your music knowledge, with some top prizes up for grabs.

Miss Lily’s, 5th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, 2pm to 6pm, Saturday, Dhs295 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs475 premium. Tel: (0)4 356 2900. @misslilysdxb

Mott 32

At Brunch No.32 guests can tuck into the best dishes that combine contemporary Hong Kong cuisine with traditional Asian cookery. Try crafted dim sum, fried soft shell crab, and wok-fried beef, but save space for the almond and chocolate oolong tea xiao long bao dumpling dessert. Plus, DJ sets, soulful saxophone melodies and the artistry of a Chinese calligrapher.

Mott 32, Address Beach Resort, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs745 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 278 4832. mott32.com

Muchachas

Embark on a fiesta of flavours at the Ay Caramba night brunch in the freshly revamped Muchachas. Birthday parties (over six guests) get free churros and 20 per cent off the total bill.

Holiday Inn Express – Al Wasl, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs119 soft, Dhs249 house, Dhs349 premium.

Tel: (0)4 327 5878. @_muchachas_

Netsu

This Warayaki-style brunch in Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai introduces a trendy edge to Netsu, allowing diners to enjoy a wide-ranging menu from the Michelin Guide Dubai approved Japanese steakhouse, including starters to share such as salmon tacos, Warayaki tuna tataki, Korean fried chicken and maki rolls to name a few. Guests can then select a main course with dishes from the Warayaki grill, from spicy miso Chilean sea bass and Australian Wagyu ribeye.The Netsu brunch is completed with an expertly curated dessert platter and free-flowing drinks.

Netsu, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs450 house. Upgrades are available upon request. Tel: (0)4 777 2232. @netsudubai

The Nice Guy

Let the good times roll on Saturdays at The Nice Guy. As the drinks flow, dig into ricotta pancakes or scrambled eggs, followed by daytime dishes such as the fan favourite pepperoni pizza, beef short ribs and the warm choc chip cookies. Live entertainment keeps the party mood going all afternoon.

The Nice Guy, Emirates Towers, The Boulevard, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs699 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 276 9888. @theniceguydubai

Pai Thai

A little piece of Thailand in Dubai, Saturdays at Pai Thai offers a delectable brunch feast paired with Asian soul, swing and upbeat lounge music. The menu features a selection of small plates including green papaya salad, mixed Thai dim sum, steamed seabass, wok fried vegetables and more. For the sweet lovers, indulge in pandan crème brulée or mango ripe with sweet sticky rice and coconut syrup.

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Sat, Dhs245 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

Papas

Get ready to experience traditional Italian cuisine and hospitality at the Papas brunch, complete with all the pizza and pasta, oversized spritz and stunning Dubai Marina views you could want.

Papas, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs375 (house for crew and teachers), Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling. @papasdubai

Prime68

The Saturday brunch at legendary steakhouse Prime68 showcases a carefully crafted menu, featuring a selection of succulent steaks, seafood, and a variety of other globally-inspired dishes. A fail-safe option for gastronomes.

Prime 68, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Hotel, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs245 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @prime68dxb

Roberto’s

DIFC’s beloved fine-dining Italian restaurant, Roberto’s, is bringing a slice of la dolce vita to you this summer with the launch of their highly-anticipated new Saturday brunch: Sorrento Brunch. Guests can indulge in a a vibrant celebration of Mediterranean flavours and Italian zest at the brand-new brunch, taking place from 12.30pm to 4pm, followed by an electrifying after-brunch party from 4pm to 7pm. The highlight of the offering is the diverse array of drinks stations, featuring a selection of spirits, cocktails, aperol spritz, limoncello spritz, beer, wines, prosecco, and refreshing limoncello shots. For an extra twist, guests shouldn’t miss the booze-infused calippos and the unique pass-around oyster trolley service. As they wine and dine, guests will enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment featuring a live DJ, dancers, and a live singer.

Roberto’s Ristorante, Gate Village 1, DIFC, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturdays, from Dhs375. Tel: (0)4 386 0066. @robertosdubai

Rockfish

The pretty terrace may be closed but the contemporary indoor restaurant at Rockfish is a lovely spot for a refined Saturday brunch. One for the seafood lovers, bask in views of the Burj Al Arab while tucking into a selection of cold starters, hot starters, a la carte choice of main with two sides, then a selection of desserts.

Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem, 1pm to 3.30pm, Sat, Dhs459 soft, Dhs559 house, Dhs759 sparkling. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

Roka

Roka Dubai has launched its first-ever live station brunch. The stations feature cold and hot starters like green bean salad and crispy sushi rice, while main courses include sea bream fillet and cedar roast baby chicken. Enjoy indoor or terrace seating with Burj Khalifa views and live DJ entertainment.

Roka, The Opus by Omniyat, Level 1, Business Bay, Sat, from Dhs295 soft. Tel: (0)4 439 7171.

@rokadubaiofficial

Saffron 2.0

Dubai’s most iconic brunch party is back with tonnes of fun and unbeatable energy. Brunch-goers can sip on bubbly or secret sauce slushies from one of Saffron’s legendary drink stations and take their pick of cuisines from across the globe with more than 220 delicious dishes to choose from. Guests can relish 20 different live cooking stations, including meat carving, sushi and maki rolling, noodle soups, Korean BBQ, and the ultimate in dessert stations complete with a chocolate fountain. Alongside live DJ’s, Dubai’s bucket list brunch will also feature round-the-clock entertainment, including dancers and singers, with each week is set to a different theme. Strictly over 21s.

Saffron, Atlantis The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 house, Dhs535 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 426 2626.

@saffronbrunch

Soul St.

The SoulCaliCool Brunch at Five Jumeirah Village promises a “rollercoaster of entertainment and flavours, from pool games and space cowgirls to shot shows and incredible food.” Say no more.

Soul St, Five Jumeirah Village, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 (crew and teachers), Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @soulstreetdubai

STK

On Saturdays the spotlight is all on STK, who brings the drama with a showcase of tongue-in-cheek entertainment and culinary creations, all washed down with bottomless bevvies. Expect a tasty three-course meal all while enjoying a matinée of epic proportions.

STK, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR – The Walk, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs350 house (crew and teachers), Dhs400 house, Dhs450 sparkling. solutions-leisure.com

StreetXO

Taking place at star chef Dabiz Munoz’ StreetXO in One&Only One Za’abeel, prepare to embark on a flavour packed journey through diverse dishes, paired with Instagrammable cocktails and show-stopping entertainment. The sharing-style menu promises elevated street food with global inspirations, particularly from Spain and the Far East. The menu features dishes like the wagyu croquetas, sweet and sour hamachi octopus tacos, and bogavante featuring king crab and caviar. The top chef is in town for the grand launch this weekend, too.

StreetXO, One&Only One Za’abeel, Za’abeel 1, 1pm to 4pm, Sat, Dhs444 soft, Dhs555 house, Dhs777 premium. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @streetxodubai

Sucre

The revamped brunch at the highly underrated Sucre features prawn croquettes and clay oven squid, braised beef tacos and wagyu carpaccio. For a hearty feast, indulge in the Parillada Platter, an assorted selection of grilled meats and flavours.

Sucre, Podium Level, Gate Village, DIFC, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs370 soft, Dhs490 house and Prosecco, Dhs690 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai

TABŪ

The best of the Middle East and Far East collide for the new Samurai brunch at TABŪ. Highlights on the menu include grilled wagyu rib eye, sushi, oysters, and more. Stay and play with an after-brunch package of Dhs120 for three additional drinks in the lounge until 6.30pm.

Tabu, St Regis Downtown Dubai, Sat, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs333 soft, Dhs444 house, Dhs555 bubbly.

Tel: (0)54 793 0931. @tabudubai

Ting Irie

Dive into Ting Irie’s Dutty Wine Brunch every Saturday, a vibrant Afro-Caribbean celebration with DJs, dynamic dancers, and bottomless beverages.

Ting Irie, Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, Sat, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs199 drinks only, Dhs249 food and house, Dhs349 food and premium. Tel: (0)4 557 5601. tingirie.com

Toro Toro

Toro Toro’s Hola Hola Brunch is a fantastic way to experience all of South American cuisine and culture right here in Dubai. The three-hour feast includes a variety of starters, mains, and desserts all served in a sharing-style concept. Meanwhile, DJ Carlos plays all the latest hits.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House Dubai, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs799 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com

Trader Vic’s Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Experience a Tahitian holiday, where guests are treated to the best Trader Vic’s has to offer, from food and drink to entertainment and service – with kids welcome.

Trader Vic’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs499 house. Tel: (0)4 230 0050. tradervicspalm.com

UBK

Enjoy appetisers, mains, dessert and free flowing drinks at the [u]bk Garden Groove Brunch. Make your own cocktails in the garden, win prizes and so much more. The brunch is family-friendly so feel free to bring the little ones along too!

[u]bk, Movenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs169 soft, Dhs189 house, Dhs249 premium, Dhs90 per child. Tel: (0)4 438 0000. @ubkdubai

Uchi

Intimate Japanese den Uchi has been quietly garnering attention this year, but it’s ready to shout about its new Uchi Social8 evening brunch. It begins with Uchi’s sushi bar open omakase, followed by appetisers, leading to a choice of main course and finishing with a variety of desserts.

UCHI, DIFC, Sat, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs299 food only, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs699 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 298 5044. @uchi.uae

XU

Chinese restaurant XU at Kempinksi Hotel Mall of the Emirates has a brand new brunch every Saturday. The Karaoke Brunch promises a four-hour package of Chinese-inspired sharing plates, free-flowing drinks, and the opportunity to sing your heart out with high-energy karaoke. The brunch menu features an array of appetizers, perfect for grazing on as you catch up, followed by a selection of dim sum, main courses and a dessert platter.

XU, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, 1pm to 5pm, Saturdays, Dhs295 soft, Dhs425 beer and wine, Dhs525 premium. Tel: (0)4 394 6252. @xurestaurantdubai

Wanderlust

With fantastic drinks and more than 10 lavish food stations, including an oyster bar, mozzarella counter, sushi and seafood section, live barbecue and carvery stations and an eggs Benedict bar, and a buzzing atmosphere with lively beats provided by Wanderlust’s DJ Adam J, Wanderlust just got even better this season.

Wanderlust, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 house drinks (ladies), Dhs349 with house drinks (gents). Tel: (0)58 177 9831, @wanderlustbrunchdxb

Warehouse

Running from 1pm to 5pm every Saturday, this brunch is jam-packed with fun vibes, games and a live band performing all your favourite 80’s and 90’s pop hits. Enjoy tasty meats and fresh seafood from the BBQ grill.

Warehouse, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs295 house. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @warehousedxb

Zheng He’s

Zheng He’s yum cha brunch features an unlimited selection of carefully crafted dim sum, a variety of noodles and a choice of chicken or beef dishes served with fried rice and finished with fried banana.

Zheng He’s, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs345 house, Dhs425 sparkling, Dhs695 bubbly, Dhs175 children four to 12 years. Tel: (800) 323 232. @zhenghesdubai

Zuma

Zuma’s Baikingu Brunch incorporates all the best that Zuma has to offer, beginning with a selection of starters, including Zuma’s signature shrimp tempura, crispy fried squid, as well as an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and maki. Plus, options from the live robata cooking station, followed by signature main courses, including miso marinated black cod and grilled Australian wagyu ribeye, finishing things off with an assortment of desserts from the eclectic food display.

Zuma Dubai, Gate Village 06, Podium Level, DIFC, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs545 soft, Dhs645 Prosecco, Dhs795 Champagne, Dhs255 for children aged four to 12. Tel: (0)4 425 5660. @zumadubai