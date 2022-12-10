It’s been a star-studded 2022…

Have you bumped into any celebrities in the UAE this year? From athletes to models, singers to royalty, here are 10 of the biggest names who have been hanging out in the emirates, and most importantly: where…

Cristiano Ronaldo

Footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo spent the first few weeks of the year in Dubai, which he fondly calls his ‘second home’. Whilst here, he spent time out with his family, beamed birthday messages onto the Burj Khalifa, delighted over 8,000 fans at Expo 2020, and visited Aura Skypool and SushiSamba with our very own Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Jean Paul Gautier

Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier was in Dubai at the beginning of the year opening his new exhibition at the France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai: “Jean Paul Gaultier from A to Z”. During his visit, Jean Paul went to check out the new Nikkei restaurant Inti, in Dubai Edition Hotel.

Mo Farah

Olympic gold medallist, Mo Farah, posted snaps of himself running with his children on Palm Jumeirah, with the Dubai Marina stretching up in the distance.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton celebrated the launch of her latest fragrance, Ruby Rush, in Dubai. She was spotted in Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Twiggy by La Cantine, as well as a meet and greet on Tuesday, October 18 at Debenhams, Mall of the Emirates.

Pharell Williams

Superstar Pharrell Williams appeared at a private event in Louvre Abu Dhabi in March. The Richard Mille Art Prize ceremony took place at the famed art museum on Saadiyat Island.

Prince William

The UK’s Prince William visited the UAE in February. The Duke of Cambridge, who is the future king of England, was here to mark the UK National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, and visited other parts of the UAE whilst he was here, including Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali Port. Prince William also met Dubai’s Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Expo 2020.

Shakira

Shakira spent Christmas in Dubai with her family, she shared a photo of her and her two sons in the Dubai desert captioned: “In the desert this Christmas, searching for serenity.” The Colombian singer was also spotted having dinner at Sushi Samba on the 51st floor of the St. Regis hotel, Palm Jumeirah.

Usher

R&B legend Usher spent his weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after performing live in the capital at an after-race concert.

Will.I.Am

American rapper and record producer will.i.am performed with his band Black Eyed Peas at Expo 2020 in January. He also took time out to visit the new Weslodge restaurant which can be found in Dubai’s City Walk.

Zendaya

The Emmy award-winning actress shared a golden hour snap from the Abu Dhabi desert while shooting Dune: Part Two.

Images: Social