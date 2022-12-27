Great news for those that live nearby…

Aprons and Hammers has a brand new location, and if you live in and around Studio City it’s set to become your new local. Adding to the impressive array of restaurants at Studio One Hotel, you can enjoy everything you know and love about the restaurant, as well as as a glass or two of your favourite beverages, as this outpost is licensed.

The beloved family-friendly restaurant at Studio One comes with a brand-new look and a liquor license. This means you can now enjoy one of Dubai’s favourite seafood restaurants with a glass of wine or a pint in hand. Expect signature dishes featuring all the crustaceans, such as crabs, mussels, and prawns doused in the zingy all-original sauce.

The renewed concept still has the classic Aprons & Hammers look and feel, with bold pops of blue and orange, giving a cool, coastal aesthetic to this neighbourhood hotel. The restaurant is open daily from 4pm to 1am ,so it is the perfect place to head to head to for a post-work catch up or casual dinner date.

Aprons and Hammers, Studio One Hotel, Studio City, open daily 4pm to 1am. Tel: (0)56 238 1677, apronsandhammers.com