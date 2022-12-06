The party getaway is a 20-minute boat ride from Dubai…

If you fancy all the best of the French Riviera, Monaco and Cote d’Azur, then here’s a staycation you need to check out. The long-awaited Heart of Europe within the World Islands has opened its first hotel, Cote d’Azur Monaco,

Four kilometres off the Jumeirah coast, the World Islands project is made up of 300 man-made islands in the Arabian Gulf. A large part of this development is The Heart of Europe – a Dhs18.3 billion project located at the centre of the artificially developed islands.

And now the first of its 15 hotels is now open, so you can enjoy a slice of Riviera-inspired luxury living on a private island resort, which promises a year-round party vibe.

At the heart of this adults-only escape, you’ll find one of the Middle East’s largest swimming pools, perfect for getting your laps in before breakfast, and a sandy stretch of private beach that wraps around the island. Guest rooms are painted in rainbow hues on the outside, each with a private balcony and contemporary interiors. Entry level luxury rooms start from Dhs1,899 per night, while luxury ocean rooms are priced from Dhs2,100 and party rooms are from Dhs2,400. Included in the welcome rates right now, guests can also enjoy a set breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as two hours unlimited drinks with the ‘Bienvenue Monaco’ package.

Promising, entertainment, incredible landscapes with vibrant energy and upbeat festivities, an authentic brasserie, a vibrant beach club and a soon-to-open cabaret add glamourous Monaco touches.

The Heart of Europe will also be home to other world firsts including Rainy Street, where guests will experience on-command rain showers as part of an innovative climate control system.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Heart Of Europe – Official (@theheartofeurope_official)

While Cote d’Azur Monaco is now open, it’s one of four that make up the Côte d’Azur resort of hotels on the Main Europe Island. A further three – Nice, Cannes and St Tropez – are set to welcome guests soon.

The Heart of Europe will offer up a number of innovative luxury hospitality concepts when it is completed. This includes the Floating Seahorse Villas – the world’s first three-storeyed floating hospitality units that have a submerged underwater level. it also brags a Floating Lido – a floating platform that hosts a number of hotels, restaurants, and swimming pools with underwater hotel suites. Other highlights include a jungle-flanked Beach Palaces of Sweden island, Bauhaus-inspired villages of Germany island, Honeymoon Island with its sunset and sunrise beaches, Portofino Hotel and the Côte d’Azur resort.

We can’t wait to check in!

thoe-hotels.com

Images: Supplied