Looking to pack your week in Abu Dhabi with a fun list of things to do? Thankfully, there’s plenty to do from Christmas activities to cultural events, foodie experiences and more.

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi you don’t want to miss this week.

Monday, December 12

Visit the Mother of the Nation Festival

Put on your best pair of walking shoes and head to the Abu Dhabi Corniche. Mother of the Nation is back running until December 18 with Khaleeji music, awe-inspiring installations, endless immersive activities and more. For foodies, there are plenty of food concepts spread across six zones and for little ones, there are carnival rides, creative workshops, and augmented reality games. Tickets are on sale here.

Mother of the Nation Festival, Abu Dhabi Corniche, until Dec 18, weekdays 4pm to 12am, weekends 4pm to 2am, motn.ae

Tuesday, December 13

Indulge in a festive meal at Cooper’s

Get into the festive spirit by dining at Abu Dhabi’s favourite pub – Cooper’s. Dine outdoors and soak in the cool weather as you tuck into pan-seared scallops, classic roasted turkey breast and much more. The festive menu is available from noon to 2.30am. Make your reservations on 02 657 3325.

Cooper’s, Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi, available until Dec 23, 12am to 2.30am (last order 11pm), Tel: (0)2 657 3325. rotanatimes.com

Visit the manuscript exhibition at Qasr Al Watan

Enrich your knowledge by visiting the manuscript exhibition at Qasr Al Watan. The Pearls of Wisdom exhibition explores the influence of Arab culture in Europe. The valuable manuscripts on display demonstrate the role of Arab civilization in generating religious dialogue and knowledge exchange that paved the way for the European renaissance and enlightenment. The exhibition runs until January 6, 2023. Book your tickets online here.

Qasr Al Watan, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (600) 544 442 qasralwatan.ae

Wednesday, December 14

Take the family to see a magical Winter Wonderland

The Winter Wonderland returns to The Galleria Al Maryah Island. The whole family will love the Santa meet and greets which take place daily from 10am to 10pm until December 24 on Level 3 Central Kitchens. Guests can also visit The Winter Village which includes a snow globe, ice rink, activity huts and festive movie screenings during weekdays. There’s even a live petting zoo at The Ripe Market.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 493 7400. thegalleria.ae

Take a mid-week break and try salt room therapy

No, that wasn’t a typo in the heading. Salt room therapy is actually a thing. The treatment at Miracle Wellness Center essentially involves sitting in a room (also called a salt cave or house) filled with rock salt and inhaling salty air. It’s a natural healing practice with healing benefits such as curing a common cold, decreasing allergy symptoms, reducing anxiety and more. The session includes singing bowls and a guided meditation paired with the soothing tones of long-time healer Jane Elizabeth.

Miracle Wellness Center, 302 Al Ghaith Tower, Hamdan Street, Dhs150 for a group session. miracleworldwide.com

Thursday, December 15

Tuck into a one-time special menu at a Michelin-awarded restaurant

Abu Dhabi is organizing its first-ever Michelin Star Table Experience with three dinner series curated by local chefs and international Michelin-starred restaurant chefs. On December 15 and 16, you can tuck into the Asian cuisine of the series where Dai Pai Dong and Chaat come together to create a menu highlighting Cantonese and Indian cuisine. The eight-course menu will cost Dhs888 inclusive of beverage pairing. Dinner begins at 8pm.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, Dec 15 and 16, Tel: (0)2 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com

