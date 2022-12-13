Comfy couches and tables offer a VIP experience for everybody…

Winters in Dubai are without a doubt the best time of the year. The sky is blue, with white fluffy clouds speckled around, the weather is divine and there are outdoor events galore. And if you like your alfresco pasttimes to extend to movie-going, get excited for Roxy Cinemas’ brand new outdoor location, found on the rooftop of the Al Barsha Galleria Mall.

Roxy Outdoor cinema offers guests a VIP experience, featuring plush and comfy couches, delicious food and drink and a perfect setting for watching the latest blockbusters. The Roxy Outdoor screen will only be open throughout the winter season and features a range of shows for all cineephiles.

Not only will the outdoor venue be be screening the latest blockbuster films, you can also catch the tail end of the FIFA World Cup being screened. And you can be assured of the highest quality screen and sound: the clarity is stunning thanks to the latest projector technology and ultra-sharp sound with Dolby Atmos.

In terms of current screenings, you can book tickets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Detective Knight: Redemption.

Tickets cost Dhs140 per person, which includes a choice of nachos or a hot dog, one large box of popcorn, as well as delicious Mirzam chocolates and a soft drink or water. The kids packages start at Dhs95 and include a ticket, a small popcorn, the choice of nachos or a hotdog and a juice.

Roxy Cinemas, Outdoor Cinema, Al Barsha Galleria Mall. roxycinemas.com @theroxycinemas