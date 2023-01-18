Tickets for the famous British stand-up are on sale now…

One of British stand-up comedy’s most treasured alumni, Jason Manford is returning to the UAE — with former collaborators, The Laughter Factory — as part of their ongoing Selfdrive tour.

The date and venue have been set, he’ll be jetting into Abu Dhabi for a gig at the grand, Emirates Palace on May 12, 2023. Speaking of sets, you can expect Manford to be firing off wicked one-liners during his, of the sort “I’m getting my wife a wooden leg for Christmas. It’s not her main present, just a stocking filler”.

He cites Billy Connolly, Tommy Cooper and Peter Kay as his comedic influences and sits on a hugely impressive entertainment CV.

In addition to the back catalogue of sold-out arena stand-up shows, he’s won a huge following from his TV work. Appearing as team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats; he was a presenter on BBC’s The One Show; Show Me the Funny; A Question of Sport: Super Saturday; Bigheads; Ripper Street; Ordinary Lies; The Masked Singer; Royal Variety shows; and is a current judge on Starstruck, a British talent show that “tonight Matthew” is a reboot of ‘Stars in Their Eyes’ with contestants impersonating their favourite stars.

And we’re not done yet. Manford is also known for treading a different sort of board. A combination of his passion for theatre, and being able to hold a tune has also taken seen him take a turn on London’s West-End with parts in musical productions such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Sweeney Todd, The Producers, Guys and Dolls, and Curtains.

Talking about his upcoming holiday *ahem* stand up date in the UAE, Jason said: “I always love playing the Selfdrive, Laughter Factory, it’s a cracking comedy club and full of proper comedy fans, so I know it’s going to be a good crowd. After the last couple of years, we all need a good laugh. See ya soon, Jason.”

Tickets to see Jason Manford are available now from Dhs195 via thelaughterfactory.com website.

More Abu Dhabi comedy

So, you like funny do you? Funny like a clown? Like make you laugh kinda funny? People here to amuse you? Yeah? Wonderful because 2023 is already looking like a grandstand year for comedy in Abu Dhabi. Two British acts, Jimmy Carr and Kevin Bridges are hitting Etihad Arena in January, then there’s global megastar and outgoing Chief Island Officer for Yas Island, Kevin Hart booked in for February 22.

Emirates the Palace, W Corniche Road Abu Dhabi, Fri May 12, 2023 from 8.30pm, tickets Dhs195 (premium front two row tickets Dhs295). Tel: (50) 878 6728, thelaughterfactory.com

Images: Provided