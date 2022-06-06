Get ready for a hilarious month next January…

Following the news that Jimmy Carr will be performing in Abu Dhabi next January, we’ve now had news that another British comedian is also making his way to the capital.

Scottish funny-man Kevin Bridges will head to Etihad Arena on Saturday January 21, 2023 to bring his ‘Overdue Catch-Up’ world tour to the UAE. Probably best known for his regular appearances and quick whips on UK television panel shows including Would I Lie to You?, Have I Got News for You, Bridges has also performed on Live at the Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.

Commenting on the upcoming show, Bridges said: “I am delighted to be returning to the UAE in January – it’s good to be switching it up a bit by performing in Abu Dhabi this time! I’ve only performed there many years ago, in some hotel somewhere so it’s exciting to be returning to such a massive venue for my first solo show in the capital.”

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading entertainment hub, and GME Events have announced the upcoming show. This is GME Events fourth headline comedy show at the Etihad Arena, following the sold-out shows in 2021 with Russell Peters and Michael McIntyre, and the upcoming performance with Jimmy Carr.

All attendees must be 16 years or older to watch the show. If you are aged between 16 or 21 years old, you must be accompanied by someone who is over 21 years old. While all attendees, including UAE residents and tourists, must present their Green Pass on the Al Hosn app.

Tickets are already on sale on Platinumlist.net, priced from Dhs195, up to Dhs495 if you’re brave enough to be seated in the front rows.

Kevin Bridges, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday January 21, 2023, from Dhs195. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Image: Facebook