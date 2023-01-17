Go see the dazzling display with loved ones…

Fireworks in Dubai never disappoint and with the Dubai Shopping Festival currently taking place, we can expect to see a number of glittering displays across the city.

This week, fireworks take place every night until Sunday, January 22 at Dubai Festival City Mall. You will be able to enjoy the experience from Festival Bay or you can dine on the terrace of one of the many restaurants and enjoy the show with a delicious meal.

If you’re heading here on Friday, January 20, you will also be able to enjoy a performance by popular Saudi singer, Bader Al Shauibi.

The artist will be performing a song titled Yalghair from his new album ‘The New Version’. The iconic IMAGINE show which includes lasers, lights and water will accompany the performance. The show will begin at 8.45pm and will end with a firework display.

The singer is known for his other popular tunes including Ana Wayeh and Aala Nesbet Moshahda. He has over one million Instagram and YouTube followers and is a key contributor to the reinvention of Khaleeji Pop music.

Dubai fans will be able to meet the artist on stage during pre-performance activities from 8pm onwards.

While you’re at Dubai Festival City Mall…

Want to make the most of your night at Dubai Festival City? You can get your shopping done, but remember to pay a visit to Vibes by the Bay right outside the mall.

The popular market is packed with tasty food trucks, a fun-filled market, and family-friendly activities including a pet zone and Fontana – a dazzling aquatic circus experience. The market as such is free to enter but you will need to pay for tickets to enter the pet zone (Dhs25 for adults and Dhs20 for kids) and Fontana (prices from Dhs90).

