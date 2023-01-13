There’s an open call for submissions…

Dubai Culture has just announced one of their biggest projects to date, Dubai Public Art, which aims to transform the city into an open art gallery. The Dhs2 million public art programme will se the city’s open spaces filled with an array of sculptures, installations and murals. Even better, Dubai Public Art will see Dubai Culture and Art Dubai collaborate with local artists to enhance and enrich Dubai’s visual culture.

Dubai Culture is dedicated to supporting the emirate’s creative economy while simultaneously enhancing its visual culture and elevating local talents. Through the new Dubai Public Art project, the goal is to make the city an ‘open, accessible and global art gallery.’ Local art entities such as Tashkeel, Alserkal, Art Jameel and Akaas Visual Art will also be involved in the creative direction of the project.

An open call for submissions

Dubai Public Art welcomes all Emirati and UAE-based artists to pitch their visions for installations and works that can be exhibited throughout the city. All submissions for the first installation must be received by Monday, February 13, with shortlisted candidates announced between March 1 and March 5. Thereafter, each shortlisted candidate will receive $5,000 to curate an in-depth plan and demo of their work, with the winner announced towards the end of the year.

According to The National, the first site to receive a creative transformation will be Al Hudaiba garden, which overlooks the Etihad Museum.

This project will further support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to enhance residents’ quality of life and solidify Dubai’s place as one of the best cities to work, visit and live in.

