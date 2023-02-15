This is an adventure you don’t want to miss…

If you and your little ones love the popular animated children’s television series, Fireman Sam, take note as he and his trusty crew will be heading to Dubai in March for a live performance.

The British superstar will be making his UAE debut with his show Fireman Sam Saves the Circus at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates on Saturday, March 4 and 5. Grab your seats now so you can catch all of Fireman Sam’s heroic antics live. There are a total of five shows running over the course of two days with prices starting at Dhs135. Have children under the age of two? They can enter for free.

Sam has performed all across the globe and his show is jam-packed with singing, dancing, and nail-biting action. To ensure the performance is as real as it gets, the heroic antics are performed by former firefighters.

The one-hour production by Mark Thompson Productions will take the audience on a journey through Sam’s escapades, from emergencies at sea to disasters around the BBQ, with Sam and his gang of reliable friends always there to save the day.

Ticket prices vary depending on seat location. For a sear on the balcony it’s Dhs135, silver stalls cost Dhs150, gold stalls Dhs175 and VIP stalls Dhs200. Tickets are available to purchase online.

There are plenty of performances around Dubai you can catch, including the family-friendly Shrek the Musical which takes place this month at Dubai Opera from February 21 to 26.

Fireman Sam Saves the Circus, The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai, Sat March 4 at 2pm and 4pm, Sun March 5 at 11am, 2pm and 4pm, prices start from Dhs135. Tel: (0)4 299 2282, feverup.com

Images: provided