All the way from the Kingdom of Far Far Away, everyone’s favourite ogre is returning to Dubai this month…

If you missed the news when we last announced it, Shrek the Musical is coming to Dubai.

Based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks film, the Broadway hit will take place at Dubai Opera between Tuesday, February 21 and 26, 2023, with a total of eight shows.

Shrek fanatics, prepare for non-stop laughing as Shrek, his noble steed Donkey, Princess Fiona, and the rest of the well-loved characters (‘do you know the muffin man?’) embark on a magical and musical adventure.

In addition to the film’s popular soundtrack including hits like I’m a Believer and Hallelujah, there will be 19 new tunes that will have you singing along all the way back to your swamp.

Dream come true? Tickets are on sale on Platinumlist or directly on Dubai Opera, with prices at Dhs275 (silver), Dhs375 (gold), Dhs475 (platinum), and Dhs575 (VIP).

There will be one show per evening from Tuesday to Thursday at 8pm, two shows on Friday and Saturday at 4pm and 8pm, and a 2pm matinee show on Sunday.

For those who aren’t familiar with the fairytale, this hilarious family favourite tells the story of a green ogre (Shrek) whose precious swamp gets turned upside down by irritable fairytale creatures who were banished from their kingdom by the evil Lord Farquad. In a bid to get his land back, Shrek promises to rescue Princess Fiona to be Lord Farquad’s bride.

The musical brings his epic journey to life through creative choreography, unique backdrops, and catchy tunes.

Since its launch on Broadway, there have been over 500 performances across Singapore, the UK, France, the Netherlands, China, New York, and beyond.

The musical is just one of the very many performances you don’t want to miss this year.

Shrek the Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai. Tuesday, February 21 and Sunday, February 26, 2023. Ages 4 years and above. Dhs275 (silver), Dhs375 (gold), Dhs475 (platinum), and Dhs575 (VIP). Tel:(0)4 440 8888. dubai.platinumlist.net @dubaiopera

Images: Supplied