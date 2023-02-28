Walk home with a masterpiece, get colourful or just be amazed at the wonderful creativity…

Art can come in all different styles, shapes, and sizes; and thankfully – for art lovers with different budgets – prices. It’s art season in Dubai and if all the various colourful events have given you the urge to buy some art, you’re in luck because World Art Dubai is just around the corner.

World Art Dubai is one of the events part of the official Dubai Art Season and it is returning for its eighth edition this March.

The event brings together contemporary artists from across the world who sell art at an affordable cost under one roof. The event runs from March 9 to 12 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Ticket prices start from Dhs20 for adults and are already available here.

What can you expect at World Art Dubai 2023?

Art, art and more art…

This year, art fans can expect to see over 4,000 works of art from artists from over 50 countries. Expect a number of unique different styles and you’re bound to find one you’ll fall in love with (so much so that you’ll want to take it home).

Expect exhibitions from emerging artists to pop-art icons, fashion art disrupters, experimental expressionists, fine art, photography and so much more.

Don’t miss the QR Code Installation which is art created using QR codes and yes, you are invited to scan the codes with your phone and immerse yourself in a diverse collection of digital artworks from all over the world.

Art comes to life

As you wander through the stalls, you will be able to see artists bringing their work to life in front of your eyes.

Spin art has become the latest splashy craze and it is just one of the art ‘performances’ you will see at World Art Dubai. Make sure you check out Sergey Markofken who will be splashing colour on a canvas at the event. It will be paired with music making the event truly immersive.

And just like in previous years, you can watch street and graffiti artists showing off what they do best with a drab white wall.

Show off your creativity

If all the art is spurring up the creativity within you, take an art workshop and show off what you can do. For this year’s Around The World series, the art and culture of The Republic of South Korea will be showcased and you can partake in workshops, too. Besides this, you can partake in workshops that run throughout the day during the event. For little shutterbugs, there is a photography workshop with Nikon.

A list of workshops can be viewed here.

Be entertained and informed

While the live art creations are entertaining, there are other live performances taking place that will catch your attention including art fashion shows at the aptly named Artwalk. If you want to learn more, there are a number of interesting talks you can attend spanning a variety of art topics and NFTs.

The entire programme can be found here.

For more information, visit worldartdubai.com