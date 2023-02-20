Sikka vibes are taking over Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood…

Culture vultures, if you thought your March was already jam-packed with art festivals and events, here’s one more to add to your list. Sikka Art and Design Festival is returning to colour the alleyways of the popular Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood in Old Dubai this week.

The art festival, now in its 11th edition, takes place for 10 days from Friday, February 24 to March 5. The festival this year is held under the theme ‘New Creativity. Same Path’ and like previous editions, will feature the works of an array of aspiring UAE and regional talents, including art installations, live performances, film screenings, music, fashion & jewellery, local food and beverage concepts and more.

As with previous festivals, art fans can get lost (literally) while exploring the very many lanes of the open art museum and the different houses. Make sure you take your time, as you’ll never know which magnificent work of art you will find hiding in a corner. While you wander around, spot the murals on the world, the pretty ‘Grammable art installations and more created by artists from the UAE, the Middle East and Europe.

The main stage also returns though the festival has not released information on the line-up just yet. For families, the cinema screenings in the courtyard also return alongside plenty of activities for children. To keep your energy levels up, foodies can visit a number of food and drink vendors to satisfy those food cravings. Popular vendors include Mirzam, Maxzi, Pinza, mama rama, Yi Fang and more.

Feeling creative? Unleash your own artistic prowess at a number of workshops at the festival. You will be guided by some of the best artists, designers and makers in the fields of visual arts, design, and new media. There are sessions running daily catering to both adults and little ones.

If you want to visit, here are all the ways you can reach the festival.

More information on the art festival will be released closer to the date. Stay tuned to @sikkaplatform

Sikka Art and Design Festival, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Bur Dubai, Feb 24 to March 5 (timings vary), @sikkaplatform