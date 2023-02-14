Art season is here…

Dubai is no stranger to the art world. There’s plenty to see from art exhibitions, cool street art, digital art spaces, and more. But March is when the city really shines as it marks the beginning of art season with Art Dubai.

Now in its 15th edition, the fair will run from Wednesday, March 1 to 5 at the picturesque Madinat Jumeirah. The first two days are by invitation, but from March 3 to 5, it’s open to the public and tickets can be purchased starting from Dhs90.

What can you expect at Art Dubai?

For those who regularly visit the art fair, you will find the usual three sections: Contemporary which will feature first-time exhibitors, Modern where you can find solo presentations of museum-quality works by 20th-century masters, and Bawwaba (meaning ‘Gateway’ in Arabic) which will feature works made in last year’s fair.

An additional section has been introduced this year, Art Dubai Digital focusing on the expanding digital art sphere from NFTs to cryptocurrency, video art, virtual reality (VR) and more.

Besides exploring the galleries and mentally picking which piece will look great in your home, you can also attend programmes and sessions. This will include the return of our flagship Global Art Forum, the Middle Eastern debut of Christie’s Art+Tech summit, and the Art Business Conference Dubai.

You can scan through the entire programme on the Art Dubai app. All you need to do is register.

Around the UAE

Elsewhere, there is a diverse line-up of cultural activities across the country. In the cultural capital, the 15th Sharjah Biennial is currently taking place running until June 11; there’s Alserkal Art Week from February 26 to March 22; and of course, you can visit your favourite UAE art galleries for its new exhibitions including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Jameel Arts Centre, Ishara Art Foundation, etc

Art Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events Centre, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai, March 1 to 5 (open to public March 3 to 5, timings vary), tickets from Dhs90. Tel: (0)4 563 1400. artdubai.ae

Images: Supplied