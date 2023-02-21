It’s truly the season of art here in Dubai…

Over 100 digital artists from around the world are descending to Dubai this week for the city’s first-ever digital art festival.

The nine-day event starting Thursday, February 23 is arranged by Art in Space taking place in Downtown Dubai.

Here’s what art fans can expect.

Kicking off the art festival will be Michael Benistry, who will be showcasing his art pieces inspired by the national bird of the UAE – The Falcon. His multi-sensory experience showcases the beauty of the region and will be accompanied by an original score of Middle Eastern instruments. It is the world’s first five senses immersive artwork, so you don’t want to miss it. RSVP here.

A second event titled ‘BoulevArt’ will open on February 24, where visitors will be treated to an immersive experience digital and video art, web3 and NFT art pieces. There will also be a series of talks and panel discussions with some of the biggest names in art including Sheidlina, Krista Kim, Federico Clapis, Sky Golpe, Rank SSS, Maggie West, OSF Rekt, Orkhan, Simon Dee, and UAE’s very own Jalal Luqman — UAE’s first-ever Emirati digital artist. It’s free to attend but you need to RSVP here.

Following this, there will be an exhibition called Sensations on February 27, which will showcase works that have been created specifically to be experienced on a multi-sensorial level. You can go see this exhibition until March 3.

Speaking about the event, Lorenzo Rosettani, CEO of Art in Space Dubai said that they were excited to bring the milestone digital art festival to the city. He added, “There is no better time to showcase the artworks of these talented artists from all over the world than now. With Dubai’s vision to strengthen the art and culture scene, I am optimistic of the future of the art industry in this country.”

Art around town

Want more art? There’s plenty going on around Dubai as art season is here. Close to Downtown Dubai, check out DIFC which has been transformed into an open-air art gallery; Sikka Art and Design Festival returns to colour the alleyways of the popular Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood in Old Dubai from Friday, February 24 to March 5; Art Dubai is back for a brand new season this March taking place at Madinat Jumeirah and for some more immersive digital art, head to TODA for a Van Gogh exhibition.

Art in Space, Boulevard Crescent Tower 2, Downtown Dubai, Feb 23 to March 4, artinspace.art