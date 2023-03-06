And they are all brilliant…

Over the years we have seen how female entrepreneurship in Dubai has exponentially grown, embodying some of our most loved venues in the city. The female powerhouses behind these concepts have come to shape the market and set the tone for our foodie scene. And we’re huge fans of them all…

Here is a list of some of the best female-run restaurants in Dubai that you can support…

21 Grams

This female-run, family-style bistro serves up Balkan soul food to its guests. Diners can enjoy a cuisine that brings together the amalgamation of flavours that reside in the Balkan Peninsula. Try their signature phyllo pastry, a burek, which can be enjoyed with either a cheese or minced beef filling.

Meyaan Mall, Al Thanya Street, Umm Suqeim 2, Mon to Thur 9am to 6pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 10pm, Tel: (0)50 841 5021, 21grams.me

Bait Maryam

Located in Jumeirah Lake Tower, this venue embodies Arab hospitality, acting as a place where individuals from all communities can come and experience family-style Levantine cuisine in a relaxed and cosy space. Chef and owner Salam Dakkak was a former teacher before she became a renowned chef and owner the restaurant which was named after her mother. The locally renowned eatery pays tribute to her mum through its home-style cooking, curating Levantine dishes which are inspired by authentic recipes that have passed through generations of the family. Salam Dakkak was also named by the World’s 50 Best as the Middle East & North Africa’s (MENA) best female chef of 2022. Her cooking is not to be missed.

Bait Maryam, Cluster D, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, 10am to 11pm daily, Tel: (0)4 241 8447. @bait.maryam

Café Isan

This authentic Thai restaurant is run by Lisa Knight and Chef New and its rustic vibe will transport you straight to the shores of Southeast Asia. Most mains here are around the Dhs50 mark, with a wide selection of spicy soups, curries and noodle dishes as well as a plethora of delicious starters. Their drinks menu is humbly priced with house wines costing Dhs29, five bottles of beer for Dhs189, and buckets of spirits for Dhs99 which includes a triple shot and a mixer. Sounds like a perfect pocket-friendly date night.

Café Isan, JLT, Cluster B, Waterfront, Dubai, Tues to Sun 12pm to 10pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0) 58 529 1003, cafeisan.com

Comptoir 102

The brains behind this charming spot is Emmanuelle Sawko, a true Parisian who wanted to bring a different edge to Dubai’s shopping and foodie scene. For those in need of some retail therapy as well as brunch, Comptior 102 is just for you. A hidden bohemian gem located in Jumeirah 1, Comptior 102 is a unique experience that merges food, design and art. This café offers an ethical and health-conscious menu to all visitors, nurturing the body and the mind. All the usual suspects are available, such as avocado toast and the beloved acai bowl. A breakfast favorite guests cannot miss are the vegan pancakes with fresh berries and banana. Guests can buy locally sourced fresh produce in their grocery section as well as browse through eclectic clothes, home wear and jewellery. It’s a perfect place to visit for both your well-being and your wardrobe.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 385 4555. comptoir102.com

Fi’lia

Pipped as the region’s first female-led restaurant, Fi’lia is SLS Dubai’s stunning Italian restaurant. The contemporary-meets-casual decor features rattan furniture and copper hardware to create a welcoming feminine space. The menu is split into three – nonna (grandmother), mamma (mother) and filia (daughter) and features recipes passed down through generations. Expect fresh ingredients from the firewood oven and grill, handmade bread and pasta which you can tuck into with views of Dubai from 70 floors high.

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily, lunch: 12.30pm to 3.30pm, dinner: 6.30pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 607 0770. @filiadubai

Fusion Ceviche

Penelope Diaz is the owner of Fusión Ceviche in JLT, which has already made a big impression on Dubai’s top restauranteurs, chefs, foodies and residents. This chef stays true to her Peruvian roots, and her restaurant embodies community with her menu exploring Peruvian flavours and traditions, moving from cold to hot dishes through a symphony of tastes, textures and sensations.

Fusion Ceviche, JLT Cluster Q, 1pm to 11pm daily, Tel: (0)50 421 4509, @fusioncevichedxb

Kinoya

This ramen restaurant takes great pleasure in two things: it’s ramen, obviously, and its laid-back atmosphere where all visitors can unwind with wonderful cuisine and good company. Pick from slow-cooked chicken, cured duck slices, or tenderloin beef as your ramen topping. Kinoya’s other menu items offer yakitori, tempura and sushi, using the finest ingredients which honour true Japanese cuisine.

Kinoya, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tue to Sun 12pm to 1am, Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 220 2920, kinoya.ae

Lila Taqueria

This hidden gem is a cosy home-grown taqueria serving up the finest flavours from Mexico. The brains behind this project is Chef Shaw, a warm and passionate woman who is dedicated to embodying sustainability and community in her venue. This homegrown spot only opened two months ago but has already caused a stir among Dubai foodies, making it one of the hottest new neighbourhood hangouts. Lila Taqueria utilises traditional cooking methods and authentic wood-fired ovens to create incredible flavours – sourcing all ingredients locally and ethically. All are welcome at Lila’s including your furry friends.

Lila Wood-fired Taqueria, 786 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, Dubai, Tues to Sun 9am to 10pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0055 560 1778, lilataqueira.com

Le Guépard

Le Guépard is a delightful little brasserie is a stylish and chic spot bringing a French flair to the cool Alserkal Avenue. Upon entering the venue, guests will be greeted by an elegant French tea room, as well as a more private room at the back, reserved for exclusive events and supper clubs. Adorned with detailed wallpapers, flowers and vintage furnishings, Le Guépard is a charming spot to unwind with friends alongside French-infused gastronomical marvels.

Le Guépard, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, 10am to 7pm daily, Tel: (0)56 687 8486, @le_guepard_dubai

Maiz Tacos

A home-grown concept that started as a food truck back in 2018, Maiz Tacos now has a duo of restaurants in JLT and Dubai Hills. By creating high-quality dishes all for an affordable price, all guests will be able to experience a true taste of Mexico. On the menu, there are a variety of burritos, quesadillas, tacos or enchiladas to feast on. Best of all, Dubai Hills also offers a weekend breakfast.

Maiz Tacos, JLT cluster Y, Dubai, Mon to Thur 12pm to 9.45pm and Fri to Sun 12pm to 10.45pm, Tel: (0)4 514 4712, maiztacos.com

Mama Rita

The mother-daughter duo that you never knew you needed. Rita and Jessica Kahawaty have come together to serve simple homecooked meals that are both healthy and delicious. Their kitchen offers a blend of cuisines with Middle Eastern, Venezuelan, African, Indian and many more flavours. If you need a taste of Mama Rita at home, they do delivery and even provide catering.

Mama Rita, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 11am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 376 9145, mamarita.com

Moreish by K

Kunwal Safdar is the head chef and founder of one of Dubai’s first zero-waste kitchens. The cuisine embodies her rich cultural background, fusing together flavours from the Emirates, Punjab and Persia. One of her signature items is her samosas, filled with beef, goat cheese and acacia honey. Moreish by K has grown from a small delivery service, expanding to holding more than 4,000 super clubs and pop-ups around Dubai. These girl boss creations are something you cannot miss out on.

Shop no 3, M Square Building, Mankhool, Bur Dubai, Mon to Sun 11.30am to 11.30pm, Tel:(0)4 591 0441, @moreish.by.k

Salt Dubai

Two of Dubai’s most successful entrepreneurs are the minds and souls behind one of Dubai’s staple burger joints. Amal Al Marri and Deem Al Bassam started serving gourmet sliders at their single location on Kite Beach in 2014. Since then Salt has taken over Dubai, becoming a renowned food outlet that has captured the hearts of most Dubai residents.

Multiple locations, @findsalt

SHE Burger

SHE Burger was founded by one of Dubai’s finest, Shaikha Eissa. This self-taught cook, business graduate and local legend is defining new norms in a predominantly male sector. Shaikha Eissa plays with unusual and different flavours in all her dishes, bringing a unique twist to the everyday burger. All diners must try her slider with short rib, sauerkraut, pepper jack and chilli lime sauce. Accompany it with crispy Cheeto fries, mixed with special sauces, jalapeños, cheddar and crushed Cheetos.

Dar Wasl Mall, Dubai, Open Sun to Thurs 1pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 1pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 333 3258, @she_burger

Stomping Grounds

A creation by a former Dubai teacher, this Indie cafe has taken cafe food to new levels with an array of Australian-inspired dishes that are bursting with colour and flavour. From elevated breakfast dishes to crispy pizzas and healthy bowls, this cafe will do more than quench your coffee craving.

Stomping Grounds, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Sun to Thur 7.30am to 11.30pm, Sat & Sun 7.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 344 4451, @stompinggroundsdxb

Tashas Group

Natasha Sideris has made quite the name for herself with multiple venues scattered across the city serving an array of gorgeous cuisines. From Avli and Galaxy Bar in DIFC to her neighbourhood cafes as well as her newest venture Bungalo34 on Pearl Dubai, Tasha has taken over Dubai. All her venues take pride in their deep attention to detail, with artworks from all over the world, dishes that are bursting with flavour and character, as well as staff that make you feel like you’re at home. If you haven’t already visited at least one of her five concepts in the city, we urge you to bask in the beautiful food, stunning interiors and attentive staff.

tashasgroup.com

Vanilla Sukkar

This mother-and-daughter-owned gem in Jumeirah is a quaint coffee shop and bakery. Located on Al Wasl Road, the small space is filled with plants, books, cute collectables, and the smell of freshly baked goods. Don’t miss their melt-in-the-mouth sourdough pastries, the turmeric country loaf, and their signature white chocolate matcha latte, and join in one of their fun and informative monthly matcha or baking workshops.

Vanilla Sukkar, Umm al Sheif, Jumeirah, Dubai. 8am to 8pm. Tel:(0)4 422 8843. @vanillasukkar

Wild & The Moon

This eatery is Emmanuelle Sawko’s second foodie adventure here in Dubai, creating a community and lifestyle movement, filled with food lovers, chefs, and nutritionists that believe in food that’s good for you and the planet. From the creation of Comptior 102, Emmanuelle saw the love for healthy food concepts in the local market, motivating her to start this food concept which uses wild, local, seasonal and ethical ingredients that make it 100 per cent vegan, homemade and gluten-free. Alongside their healthy snacks, smoothie bowls, salads and soups, guests can grab smoothies, drinks with nut milk as well as a selection of cold-pressed juices. If you’re looking to detox or get onto a meal plan, Wild and The Moon also offer programs which have been tried and tested, and vetted.

Wild & The Moon, multiple locations, Alserkal, Emmar Boulevard, DIFC, from 9am, wildandthemoon.ae

Images: Supplied and Social