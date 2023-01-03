Switch up your WFH location…

Looking to get creative in a space alongside like minded women? Dubai has just become home to its first female focused co-working space, The Bureau. Opening on Tuesday January 10, this light and airy co-working space is located in the heart of Dubai’s Gold & Diamond Park. The concept is co-founded by Dubai born and raised sisters, Nikita and Rhea Patel, who shared the vision of creating a cosy, welcoming and supportive space. According to co-founder Nikita, it’s a space that combines “the convenience of your office with the comfort of your home.”

The Bureau offers a modern and light space with a co-working lounge, as well as private offices, meeting rooms, as well as a podcast studio and phone booth. This one stop shop also incorporates a fitness studio called NAÕ, a vanity room complete with showers, and even a pumping room for new mothers. It’s important to stay fueled and hydrated, which is made easy thanks to an on-site Jones The Grocer, where you can stock up on coffees, snacks and wholesome meals.

The Bureau promises a large emphasis on building a community through an array of events and mentorship programs. There will be regular talks covering a range of topics such as financial empowerment, women’s mental and physical health and a taboo talks series.

The Bureau has monthly and annual membership plans, short and long-term private office rentals, student plans and social memberships. All ladies can also opt for day pass options, which start at Dhs120, with the co-working membership starting at Dhs950 and the private office rentals starting from Dhs3,000.

The Bureau, Building 6, Gold & Diamond Park, Dubai, UAE, Tel: (0)54 583 3397, @thebureauae

