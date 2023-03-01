From pool days to glam nights out…

With the countless ladies’ nights on offer in Dubai, there’s always a deal to be had for a night out or a pool day with your besties. Whether you’re looking for somewhere for a special celebration, a hump day treat or somewhere to perch by a pool – we have got you covered.

Here are 11 new ladies’ nights and ladies’ day deals you need to try.

Monday: Maria Bonita

This well-loved Mexican eatery has a second branch in Souk Madinat, and yes it’s licensed. This means all ladies can head down on their next manic Monday and tuck into unlimited Mexican drinks or house grapes for three hours. This cheeky deal runs from 8pm to 11pm for only Dhs99.

Souk Madinat Jumeriah, Dubai, Mon 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 263 8029. mariabonitatacoshop.com

Tuesday: Andina

Every Tuesday Andina hosts a party that will be sure to cure all ladies of their midweek blues. From 6pm to 12am ladies can enjoy two courses and three drinks for Dhs150 or three courses and four drinks for Dhs200.

Andina, Marina Gate Towers, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 6pm to 12am, Tues Dhs150 for two courses and three drinks or Dhs200 for three courses and four drinks. andinalondon.com

Tuesday: Drift Beach Dubai

Located in the swanky One&Only Royal Mirage, Drift Beach Dubai is described as a destination where “luxury beach chic meets casual simplicity”. Their usual Tuesday ladies’ day has recently seen a reduction in price, with access and a pool lounger per lady only costing Dhs75, which is inclusive of Drift’s signature cocktail ‘Le Rose’ on arrival.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh. Pool and beach open daily 10.30am to 7pm, restaurant open daily 12.30pm to 7pm, ladies’ day Tuesdays, Dhs100. Tel: (04) 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com

Tuesday: Grapeskin

From 4 pm onwards on Tuesdays, ladies can make their way down to La Ville for a glamorous weeknight indulgence. Here, you will be able to enjoy 50 per cent off a special menu and a selection of wines. The menu features sharing-style Italian beef charcuterie, artisan cheese boards as well as gorgeous small plates like calamari, truffle fries and kalamata olives.

Grapeskin, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, 4pm to 1am, Tuesdays, 50 per cent off food menu and grapes, Tel: (0)4 403 3111, marriott.com

Tuesday: La Baie

Relaunching its chic pool day, La Baie is inviting all ladies down every Tuesday for a day full of tan lines, drinks and good vibes. From 12pm to 10pm, your girl gang can soak up the sun by the pool whilst sipping on three pink drinks and bopping to the music of the president DJ. All this can be enjoyed for only Dhs99, with cabanas also available on a first come first serve basis, but with a minimum spend on food and beverages.

La Baie, The Ritz-Carlton, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, 12pm to 10pm, Dhs99 for pool access and 3 drinks, Tel: (0)4 318 6150, labaiedubai.com

Tuesday: The Underground Pub

Looking for a relaxed spot for a girls’ get-together. Then head to the Underground Pub, where ladies are invited to enjoy three hours of unlimited selected beverages and one snack for Dhs100. It’s valid on Tuesdays from 8pm until 1am.

The Underground Pub, Habtoor Grand Resort, JBR, Dubai, Tues 8pm to 1am, Dhs100 unlimited beverages and one snack for three hours, Tel: (0)4 399 5000, habtoorgranddining.com

Wednesday: McGettigan’s

This neighbourhood favourite is hosting an unmissable ladies’ night every Wednesday. All ladies can get three drinks and a Dhs50 voucher, which is redeemable on items from the food menu. This is available from 6pm to 9pm, at multiple McGettigan’s venues including, JLT, Souk Madinat, City Walk and DWTC.

McGettigan’ s, JLT, Souk Madinat, City Walk, DWTC, Wed 6pm to 9pm, 3 drinks and Dhs50 food voucher, mcgettigans.com/

Wednesday: Trader Vics

A Dubai staple, Trader Vic’s is the place to be on Wednesday with an evening dedicated to both the ladies and the gents. From 7pm to 11.30pm, all guests can feast and fiesta, with drinks and nibbles. Ladies can enjoy two beverages and one starter for Dhs99, with men choosing two starters and three beverages for Dhs149. Indulge in crispy prawns, dumplings, and chilli wings whilst washing it down with the iconic Trader Vics Mai Thai.

Trader Vics, Hilton the Palm West Beach, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 11.30pm, ladies Dhs99 two drinks and one starter, men Dhs149 two starters and three drinks. Tel: (0)4 230 0050, tradervicspalm.com

Thursday: Ammos

Paint the town red with your girl gang every Thursday at Ammos from 7pm to 11.30pm. Here you can celebrate the weekend early with a variety of mezze, a choice of main course and four beverages for Dhs225 per lady.

Ammos, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, Thur 7pm to 11.30pm, Dhs225 for mezze a main course and four drinks. Tel: (0)52 777 9473, ammosgreek.com

Thursday: Li’Brasil

Grab your girls and glam up this Thursday for a night full of groovy beats and vibes. Li’Brasil is offering three drinks for Dhs100 from 6pm to 9pm, kickstarting the weekend early.

Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, Thur 6pm to 9pm, Dhs100 for 3 drinks. Tel: (0)4 879 8888, addresshotels.com

Friday: Babiole

This upscale Mediterranean restaurant Babiole in the Hilton Al Habtoor City has the perfect Monday and Friday offering for if you want to extend that weekend feeling. For Dhs265, you can enjoy a 3-course dinner and free-flowing house drinks.

Babiole, Level 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Mon 8pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 437 0077. babioledubai.com

Images: Social and provided