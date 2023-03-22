Take note…

With the Holy Month of Ramadan starting on Thursday, March 23, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have announced changes in paid parking hours and public transportation in Dubai.

#RTA announced changes to the business hours of all its services during the holy month of Ramadan 1444H – 2023.https://t.co/5V93ISSc82 pic.twitter.com/nTAJgCBpQc — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 21, 2023

Public parking

Here are the updated paid parking timings during the Holy Month of Ramadan in Dubai:

Monday to Saturday – 8am to 6pm (First shift) and 8pm to midnight (Second shift)

Sunday – Free

Do note, however, that the timings will remain the same in Tecom-regulated zones, with fees applicable from 8am to 6pm.

Multi-level car parking lots will operate 24 hours.

Public transportation

Dubai Metro

Updated Dubai Metro timings for both the Red and Green Line stations during the Holy Month of Ramadan are as follows:

Monday to Thursday – 5am to midnight

Friday – 5am to 1am (the following day)

Saturday – 5am to midnight

Sunday – 8am to midnight

Dubai Tram

Monday to Saturday – 6am to 1am (the following day)

Sunday – 9am to 1am (the following day)

Dubai Bus

Daily – 6am to 1am (the following day)

Take note: The timings of the Metro Feeder buses will coincide with the first and last metro timings.

Intercity buses

RTA has announced that the following bus routes will be in operation:

To Abu Dhabi: E100, E101 and E102

To Al Ain: E201

To Sharjah: E303, E306, E307, E307A and E315

To Ajman: E400 and E411

To Fujairah: E700

To Hatta: E16

Other public transportation

Water Bus, Abras, Water Taxi and Dubai Ferry also have amended timings which you can view here.

RTA Customer Happiness Centres

Here are the timings for the RTA centres in Umm Ramool, Al Towar, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha and Al Kifaf:

Monday to Thursday – 9am to 5pm

Friday – 9am to 12pm

Smart Centres al Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Barsha and the head office will remain operational 24/7.

