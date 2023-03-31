One of the very many ways to celebrate the Holy Month…

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, there are plenty of night markets in Dubai to visit with the whole family. Expect plenty of shopping opportunities, food, entertainment and more.

Here are all the night markets in Dubai to visit

Al Barsha Park

When: Wednesday, March 22 to May 1

When people think of Al Barsha, they usually think of a busy residential community, but it is also home to Al Barsha Park which offers an escape from the bustling neighbourhood. The park is home to cycle tracks, fitness machines and kids’ play areas, but over Ramadan, it will be home to a night market. Here you will find a number of fun activities, entertainment, contests and even international delicacies to fuel up.

Al Seef

When: Until Saturday, April 22

Gorgeous Al Seef Dubai will be home to a cool Ramadan street market, striking art and light installations, and so much more this Ramadan. There are a number of scrumptious dining options and if you visit on April 8, you can see a dazzling firework display.

Al Seef Dubai, Bur Dubai/Dubai Creek in Old Dubai, Tel: 800 MERAAS (637 227). alseef.ae

Expo City Dubai

When: Until Tuesday, April 25

Expo City Dubai may not be high on your list of spots to visit ever since Expo 2020 Dubai closed but over Ramadan, there are plenty of reasons to visit. Not only will the ever-stunning Al Wasl Plaza be home to a Ramadan cannon, but there is also a must-see Ramadan market called Hai Ramadan. There will be a number of enticing dining experiences with a diverse selection of food trucks where you can enjoy iftar and suhoor. A few popular favourites include Jailbird, Pickl, Wingstop, Alkebulan, Shawarma Vibes, Baskin Robbins, Floozie, House of Pop, Al Fanar and much more. There will even be a Ramadan-themed projection on the stunning Al Wasl Dome. Additionally, there will be cultural performances and kids’ workshops. The best news? Access to Expo City Dubai is complimentary

@expocitydubai

FLTRD and M2L

When: TBC

Remember the popular market that popped up at Dubai International Financial Centre last year? Well, it’s back but this time, with a Ramadan twist. Curated by the team at FLTRD and M2L, the Ramadan market is located on the Emirates Jumeirah Tower Plaza Terrace directly opposite the iconic Museum of the Future. You will find a number of creative concepts here, brands, activities, live entertainment, and yummy food trucks. Make sure you come with phones fully charged because every step is an Instagrammable moment from the second you enter the market, to the traditional Souk-inspired world of design and beyond. The market opens on Thursday, March 30 until April 19, 4pm to 2am during which the market will evolve constantly, so it’s worth more than just one visit. It’s free to enter.

Emirates Jumeirah Tower Plaza Terrace, Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, free entry, fltrdxm2l.com

Global Village

When: Until Tuesday, April 25

Global Village is one of those spots that no matter when you visit, it’s always bursting with life and it will be no different during the Holy Month of Ramadan. This is not only due to our reduced working hours, but the multicultural family destination will also be home to plenty of Ramadan-related activities. During the Holy Month, the venue will be decked out to reflect the occasion and will be home to a Ramadan market. There will be live oud players and harpists and more entertainment, plus a spot where you can break your fast and enjoy suhoor. Of course, while you’re there, you can shop till you drop at the pavilions. Tickets to Global Village can be purchased here.

@globalvillageuae

Hatta Ramadan Market

When: Until Monday, May 1

Hatta Wadi Hub is a great spot to get your adrenaline fix, but over Ramadan, you can visit the fun location for a cool Ramadan market. It will be home to a number of shopping vendors from a variety of affordable brands. It’s perfect if you want to gift a loved one this Ramadan or even buy a treat for yourself. The market will open from 4pm until midnight, which means you will also be able to catch the beautiful sun setting against Hatta’s picturesque mountains. It’s free to enter and you will also enjoy entertainment in the evening.

@visit.hatta

Ramadan Nights at Jameel Arts Centre

When: April 1 and 8 | 9pm to 12am

So our friends at Jameel Arts Centre don’t call this a ‘night market’, but it fits the category. Ramadan Nights at Jameel Arts Centre take place during Ramadan for just two nights on April 1 and 8, and the whole family can head on over. Expect exhibitions, short film screenings with popcorn, a library space with pre-owned books where you can unwind, a space to play board games and finally, workshops for both adults and kids and more. Entry is free.

@jameelartscentre

Khawaneej Market

When: Until Monday, April 22

It may be a drive away, but Al Khawaneej Walk and Last Exit Al Khawaneej is a great spot to visit during Ramadan. Head on over to either of the Instagrammable neighbourhood with the whole family and enjoy free kids’ activities, storytelling sessions, fun Ramadan quizzes and traditional live oud music. There’s plenty for shoppers and diners to be entertained, too.

@alkhawaneejwalk

Oasis Mall

When: Until Sunday, April 21 | 10am to midnight

If you love mall visits, this Ramadan head to Oasis Mall where you can visit a Ramadan pop-up. Shop for all the treats you desire from honey, dates and more sweet treats and you can purchase decorations for your home.