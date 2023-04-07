Go see the dazzling display with loved ones…

Fireworks in Dubai never disappoint and to help celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan, there are a number of popular spots in the city where families can visit to see the dazzling display.

Starting from April 1, there will be fireworks every Saturday until April 15. Besides the fireworks, you will also be able to check out a number of exciting events. Timings for the fireworks will be announced shortly, so stay tuned.

Here’s where you can see fireworks in Dubai over Ramadan

Al Seef Dubai

When: Saturday, April 8 at 10pm

Al Seef Dubai is the bustling waterfront promenade in Old Dubai and the Holy Month of Ramadan is probably one of the best times to go and see it. There will be Ramadan fireworks which are always a joy to see, but you can also get some shopping done or dine at one of the very many restaurants.

During Ramadan, Al Seef will also be home to a new activation created especially for the Holy Month. Visitors can check out special Ramadan-themed building projections which will also light up the space and your ‘Gram. Check out the video above.

Dubai Festival City Mall

When: Saturday, April 15 at 10pm

Located in Dubai Festival City, this fun family destination will be hosting fireworks on Saturday, April 15. The fireworks usually complement the IMAGINE show which includes water fountains, lights and lasers. Over the Holy Month, there will be a special Ramadan-themed show, so you must revisit it even if you have seen it before.

If you want to make an evening of it, make sure you book an iftar at one of the many restaurants available in the district. You can find the details here in our ultimate Ifar guide.

