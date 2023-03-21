Do a few good deeds during the Holy Month…

Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, March 23. It is a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking or smoking between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds and charity.

Want to do some good this Ramadan? The UAE has a number of charitable causes that you can get involved in.

Here are 6 initiatives to support this Ramadan in UAE

1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign

To mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the ‘One Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign. It aims to mobilise local, regional and international efforts for the purpose of implementing effective sustainable programmes to fight and eradicate hunger within a sustainable institutional framework. The campaign will support victims of conflicts, natural disasters and crises around the world and is open to donations from institutions, companies, businessmen and individuals. Read more here and donate here.

Amazon.ae

We all love a little bit of online shopping. This year in the spirit of giving, Amazon is making it easier for you to make a difference in the lives of those who need it the most. ‘Giving Back to the Community’ is a wishlist which will launch on the first day of Ramadan where customers can purchase essential products and then donate them to Red Crescent, who in turn will send the packages to families in need around the UAE.

Carrefour

Everyone’s favourite Carrefour has partnered with Emirates Red Crescent once again over the Holy Month. Customers can donate boxes with essential items such as sugar, rice, cooking oil and more which will be given to a family in need. There are two box options, Dhs50 and Dhs100.

Géant and aswaaq

Over the Holy Month of Ramadan, Geant is making it easy to give back. Purchase the commodities and essentials you want to donate at the store and then all you have to do is drop it off at a designated point at the store itself. Emirates Red Crescent will then donate and distribute the items to the needy in the UAE and 31 other countries across the world. You can make a cash donation and as little as Dhs5 will contribute to one family in need. You can even purchase an iftar meal box for just Dhs11.95 and support the Zakat Al Fitr initiative. The food box will go to someone in need.

World Food Programme (WFP)

During the Holy Month, millions of Muslims break their fast every day at sunset but sadly, some families including children face a never-ending fast. By donating to WFP, you will help the world’s largest humanitarian organization deliver emergency food during Ramadan. Head to this link here to make your donations. You can make a one-off donation or continue your donations monthly. For nearly Dhs155, you can provide vital emergency meals for 82 hungry people and for just Dhs250, you will help 132 people.

Ramadan Fridges

The Ramadan Sharing Fridges initiative is a great way to support the local community during Ramadan. Started in 2016, this community-based event sees fridges pop-up all over the city, with residents encouraged to fill them for those in need to help themselves to. The organisers of the Ramadan Sharing Fridges are awaiting approval on whether they will be able to go ahead this year, but there are several others setting up their own sharing fridges. One of the fridges can be found outside Media One Hotel next to the office entrance. The fridge is restocked daily by the tower’s tenants to provide essentials for those in need. Food items include fresh fruit, such as apples, oranges, and bananas as well as drinks (including small bottles of water and soft drinks) and more. More fridges will be announced in due time. Head here to stay updated.

