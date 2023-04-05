Boot scooting rules…

They are everywhere and, while many a Facebook page has varied opinions on whether they should be allowed on not, there are important steps to take if you are looking to rent or buy e-scooters in Dubai.

E-scooters have become an increasingly popular method of transportation across the city and the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has put plenty of rules and regulations in place to ensure that everybody gets from point A to point B safely.

Take note of these requirements in Dubai before you become a bootin’ scootin’ e-scooter driver:

You need a permit and it’s easy to get

The permit is free and easy to obtain, follow the steps here: whatson.ae

The permit is a requirement for all residents and tourists wishing to use e-scooters across Dubai, however, there are some exceptions. If you have a driving license, you don’t need to apply for the permit. If you’re not planning to use your e-scooter on the designated streets and will stick only to sidewalks or cycling paths, you also won’t have to apply for the permit.

There are areas designated for scooting

If you’re strictly a sidewalk scooter then don’t fret, but please be aware of those walking around you. If you’re looking to scoot on the roads, above is a map that shows exactly where you are free to scoot. If you live in or around Al Tawar 1, Al Tawar 2, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Garhoud, Muhaisnah 3, Umm Hurair 1, Al Safa 2, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha 3, Al Quoz 4, and Nad Al Sheba 1, it’s time to get cracking as residents in these areas will be able to use the cycling and e-scooter lanes.

This is not a lawless land

Back in 2020 when scooters were being trialed, in an attempt to keep scooterists and pedestrians safe, the RTA released an extensive list of rules and regulations that should be followed. For a full breakdown of guidelines, head to the RTA website.

The first rule states that users should ‘adhere to the instructions, regulations, indicative and warning signs on the tracks’. Riders must also be at least 16 years or above to use the e-scooters and wear a protective helmet in case of falling.

You must park your e-scooter in the designated spots, and only one person should ride the scooter at any time. Users should also follow the traffic laws and must get off their scooters while using the pedestrian crossings.

Bikes should be fitted with a white headlamp in front and a red lamp and red reflector in the rear. They should also have a bell fitted on the steering wheel and brakes on the front and rear tyres. Reflective vests and helmets should be worn at all times.

Additional riders are not permitted on bicycles and electric bikes unless the bikes have separate seats for them.

The speed limit will decrease from 40km to 30km on some dedicated roads to improve the safety of riders. So please make sure to follow the speed limit.

Images: Supplied and RTA