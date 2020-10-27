Safety first…

In line with the launch of e-scooters in the emirate, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has shared a list of guidelines for users to follow. Trials of the e-scooter rentals are taking place this week in five areas, in collaboration with local scooter-for-hire suppliers Arnab and Skurrt, and global operators Careem, Lime and Tier.

As residents are invited to try out the new mode of transport, RTA took to social media to share a video depicting the rules they should follow. These are set out in order to make sure that passengers, and pedestrians are kept as safe as possible.

The first rule states that users should ‘adhere to the instructions, regulations, indicative and warning signs on the tracks’. Riders must also be at least 14 years or above to use the e-scooters, and wear a protective helmet in case of falling.

In line with the e-scooter’s launch today, Monday, October 26, and to protect drivers and pedestrians, we advise all e-scooter users to adhere to the guidelines and instructions and drive their scooters in the designated lanes. Watch to learn about the top safety measures.#RTA pic.twitter.com/wKKxVkdkNI — RTA (@rta_dubai) October 26, 2020

You must park your e-scooter in the designated spots, and only one person should ride the scooter at any time. Users should also follow the traffic laws and must get off their scooter while using the pedestrian crossings.

You can only ride on the designated tracks, which have been set out within the five designated trial areas: Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Internet City, 2nd of December Street, Al Rigga and JLT. Make sure you leave sufficient space between yourself and other riders, cyclists and pedestrians.

Riders are not allowed to wear headphones while using the e-scooters, and shouldn’t carry anything heavy which would unbalance it.

Be safe out there…