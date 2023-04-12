Love is in the air…

The first VIBE Cafe, based in the trendy foodie district of Al Wasl, opened its doors in 2018. And it hit the circuit with real caffeinated enthusiasm, sassy pink decorations, buzzing lipstick neon art work and a menu filled with cuisine that screamed for Instagram attention. It, rather appropriately, is a whole vibe.

Next up was a licensed DIFC edition of the brand, still flying that same iconic rose-tinted colour palate — and with the mission of dazzling a new crowd, in another of the city’s most important culinary crucibles.

Colour Vibrancy

3 of 12

It was only ever going to be a matter of time before the Vibe Tribe rolled their nouvelle vague neon-disco stylings out to the capital. And now, it gives us enormous pleasure to be able to exclusively reveal that this, Abu Dhabi’s newest piece of Gram candy, ‘Love Vibe’ will be opening on Friday, April 14, 2023.

You’ll find it in Khalifa City, a district that’s seen the quality and range of its culinary offering explode over the past couple of years. Love Vibe, is self-styled as more ‘grown-up’ version of its VIBE sisters — and whilst it maintains those brand standard electric aesthetics, other decorative elements present a more sophisticated facade.

Expect a thick thread of chic throughout the furnishings — luxuriant cream armchairs and forest green banquettes, alongside a dollop of sartorial sass with bubble chairs rendered in cotton candy pink. Other design features include the huge panormic windows that look out onto the snazzy terrace, elegant tabletops of polished marble and gold detailing, botanical canopies and pink palm tree chandeliers. And of course, no VIBE project would be complete without the, by now, signature ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ neon graffiti on the wall.

What’s On the menu?

Love Vibe Executive Chef, Sagar Kuma is committed to finding innovative ways to celebrate local produce. The menu will celebrate the flair and savoir faire of traditional Emirati cooking in collaboration with more modern, European influences. Old and new, east and west blend on the plate, giving rise to such rizz-dishes as…

I Love You Shawarm’ch! (Dhs95) — signature purple rice, sliced beef, creamy shawarma sauce, fried shallots, and chives; Balaleet Eggs (Dhs59) — flat chebab pancake, cheese omelet, sweet balaleet, saffron reduction, and pistachio dust; Baby Don’t Herd Me (Dhs65) — slow-cooked lamb shoulder, pepper and feta hummus, pickled onion, poached eggs and sumac; Braise Yourself (Dhs110) — slow braised wagyu beef, mushroom & pepper jus, and crispy potato chimichurri; and Grilled Chicken Tikka (Dhs65) — with mint yogurt sauce, and a spicy tangy mix salad.

Love Vibe will also feature all those trademark elaborate beverages — including mocktails such as Kermit Business (Dhs35, kale, cucumber, spinach, celery, green apple, lemon, mint leaves, and Himalayan salt); and speciality coffees including their Superfood Lattes (Dhs32).

Talking about the new project, founder, managing director and creative mastermind behind Love Vibe, Noora Saeed commented, “Over the last few years there has been an increase in Abu Dhabi residents visiting our Dubai branches, so it made sense for our next expansion move to be in the capital.”

“Love Vibe is like an older, more sophisticated sister of VIBE. The new venue looks completely different but still has a touch of the original. The colour palette is broader, there is still pink, but it is more subtle, and the seating and décor are more elegant. We can’t wait to see what our guests think about the new venue!”

Shop 10, Khalifa City Community Market, Khalifa City, Sector 32, 7am to 11pm (Ramadan hours 3pm to 3am). Tel: (02) 622 0393, @lovevibecafe

Images: Provided