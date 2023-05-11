It’s set to open alongside new hotels from Nobu Hospitality, Earth Hotels and Wynn…

Ras Al Khaimah’s hotel scene continues to soar to new heights. And the latest brand heading to the adventure emirate is Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, with Le Meridien Marjan Island Resort & Spa set to open in 2026.

The new Marjan Island property is a collaboration between Marriott International and Three Musketeers Hospitality (TMH) and will open as a 350-room beachfront resort. Perfect for your next staycation, the premium resort promises stunning sea views and plenty of activities to keep travellers of all ages busy.

For drinks and dining, seven restaurants and bars promise an array of global cuisines, while the recreational facilities will include a fully-equipped gym, swimming pool, spa and kids club. Of course, the prime beachfront location will also mean guests can enjoy days spent soaking up the rays on the golden sand. The French-born Le Meridien brand is all about savouring the good life, and that’s exactly what you’ll be able to do here. Signature brand spaces and programmes will be rolled out across the Ras Al Khaimah resort, starting from the moment you arrive. Welcoming guests to Le Meridien Marjan Island Resort & Spa will feature Le Meridien Hub, the brand’s modern iteration of the hotel lobby.

More new openings at Marjan Island

Marjan Island may already be home to resorts including a Rixos, Movenpick, Radisson Resort and a DoubleTree, but there’s so much more to come. Next year, budget-friendly Rove Hotels will make their Ras Al Khaimah debut on the island, followed by Earth Hotels, a new brand bringing experiential lifestyle properties to Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah in 2025. Then in 2026, Le Meridien will welcome guests alongside Nobu Marjan Island. This will swiftly be followed by the much-discussed Wynn Marjan Island – a 1,500 room casino resort, in early 2027.